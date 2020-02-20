Amazon selects Forney for the new 200,000 square foot distribution center – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Seattle-based Amazon corporation looks back to Texas and begins construction of a 200,000 square foot distribution center in Forney.

The distribution center, which was under strict confidentiality, will open east of Gateway Boulevard and south of US Highway 80. UU. Work is already being done on the site in front of the new Goodyear distribution facility.

%MINIFYHTML57a88c4032ed426e5393d2e3e27382c511% %MINIFYHTML57a88c4032ed426e5393d2e3e27382c512%

The installation is expected to be complete by the end of 2020.

The company has not commented on the amount of new jobs the facility will create.