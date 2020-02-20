Amanda Bynes shares new beloved photos with her fiance Paul

Amanda BynesHe is living in a state of happiness after commitment and all thanks to a boy.

On Valentine's Day, the former child star revealed that she is now committed to the "love of my life,quot; in what was definitely one of the most impressive announcements of the night. She shared the news along with a picture of her silver ring and gold band, although she made an effort to hide her face at first.

Then, after many pleas from his many followers, the Easy one Star revealed to the man he wants to spend the rest of his life with: Paul Michael. At that time, a source confirmed E! The news that Amanda had met Paul Michael in rehab and that they had been dating for about two or three months. And, despite the short courtship, the source confirmed that the commitment is definitely real.

Now, with the news, the star freely and happily shares photos of her and her future husband.