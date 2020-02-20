Amanda Bynes shares new beloved photos with her fiance Paul

Amanda BynesHe is living in a state of happiness after commitment and all thanks to a boy.
On Valentine's Day, the former child star revealed that she is now committed to the "love of my life,quot; in what was definitely one of the most impressive announcements of the night. She shared the news along with a picture of her silver ring and gold band, although she made an effort to hide her face at first.
Then, after many pleas from his many followers, the Easy one Star revealed to the man he wants to spend the rest of his life with: Paul Michael. At that time, a source confirmed E! The news that Amanda had met Paul Michael in rehab and that they had been dating for about two or three months. And, despite the short courtship, the source confirmed that the commitment is definitely real.
Now, with the news, the star freely and happily shares photos of her and her future husband.
In the last images shared by Amanda, her fiancé's face is shaved and he took off his glasses to achieve a softer look. She captioned the moment, "Myloveispaul."
In addition, the 33-year-old woman has revealed that she still plans to create a fashion line, which she hopes will be launched online in the near future.
It seems that the star is doing well after a small setback in December, when a source confirmed that he had left his sober life center and abandoned his degree program. As one source said at the time, "I may not return (to the facilities), but again, you are not using drugs and mentally and physically it is fine."
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTMLc9d6579cfdf169a7024c66b385d6b0df13%