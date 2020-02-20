Amanda Bynes hopes to start a new clothing line in the near future

%MINIFYHTMLa9ca575588b8a86df735e3da9903b10411% %MINIFYHTMLa9ca575588b8a86df735e3da9903b10412%

Less than a week after announcing her engagement with her boyfriend, the former star of & # 39; What I Like About You & # 39; Reach fans through a video on Instagram Story.

Amanda Bynes He has shared his plan to start a career in the fashion business. The "What a girl wants"The star revealed through Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 18 that he came up with an idea to start his own clothing line in the near future.

"I really want to start my clothing line," said Bynes, with black-dyed hair and a white hoodie, in a self-recorded video. The 33-year-old actress and fashion designer continued to reveal that she planned to make her clothing line available online. "I hope it will be online in the near future," he said.

However the "She is the man"The actress did not share other details about her planned clothing line. She did not even mention what the name of the label would be and what type of merchandise she will sell.

Bynes returned to Instagram that day to greet his fans and thank them for their continued support. "Sup Instagram, I just wanted to say hello to all my followers. I really wanted to say that I appreciate them so much for supporting me," he said before announcing his fashion business plan.

Bynes recorded himself while explaining about his future clothing line plan

The former Nickelodeon star filmed the video during a lunch with her friend, who studied at the same university as her. "I wanted to register and let you know that I am going out to dinner right now with my friend Kathy, who is a student advisor at FIDM, my university," he explained.

Last week, Bynes made a shocking announcement on the photo-sharing site when he revealed Friday, February 14, also known as Valentine's Day, that he had compromised. Showing a huge rock on his ring finger, he wrote in the legend: "Committed to the love of my life."

A day later, he debuted with his fiance on the same platform. "Lover," he wrote along with a picture of her and her man. She did not mention her fiancé's name, but it has been reported that Bynes fiance's name is Paul Michael. According to reports, the two met while the actress was in rehab and have been dating for about two or three months.