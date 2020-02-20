Amanda Bynes cannot marry without her mother and the signatures of a judge. The source says that their parents should also meet their fiance!

%MINIFYHTMLac29b1021baa425a187b63abd809791c11% %MINIFYHTMLac29b1021baa425a187b63abd809791c12%

Amanda Bynes surprised her followers when she went to social networks to announce her engagement and show the huge rock on her finger. However, as a result, his family could have been so surprised by the unexpected step he has taken since then, an internal report states that his parents have not even met the actress' fiance!

So is! Amanda said "yes,quot; to Paul Michael (according to an ET source), but his mother and father still don't know him.

%MINIFYHTMLac29b1021baa425a187b63abd809791c13% %MINIFYHTMLac29b1021baa425a187b63abd809791c14%

It also seems that their relationship has been vertiginous, since they only met just over two months ago in a sober life center.

%MINIFYHTMLac29b1021baa425a187b63abd809791c15% %MINIFYHTMLac29b1021baa425a187b63abd809791c16%

The source also tells ET that they have not yet moved together.

The two got engaged in the most romantic party of the year, Valentine's Day and it was also when Amanda shared the great news by posting a photo of her huge diamond ring.

Alongside the complement, Amanda wrote: "Committed to the love of my life."

The news comes after ET previously reported his departure from his sober life center in December.

A few days later, however, the judge who dealt with his case of curatorship ordered the actress to return.

Also, because he is still under the tutelage of his mother, Lynn, he can't really get married unless the mother and a judge sign it.

However, that hasn't stopped Amanda from showing her "lover,quot; in some new posts on Instagram.

Not long after the announcement of the engagement, when the fiance was still a mystery, he shared a photo of Michael.

Then, on Monday, he published another!

Meanwhile, it seems that she has also been working on her fashion collection, since in an IG Story video, she was excited by how excited she was to launch it.

Ad

Sup ’Sup, Instagram. I just wanted to greet all my followers. I wanted to say that I appreciate you very much for always supporting me. I really want to start my clothing line and I hope that in the near future I will be online. "



Post views:

0 0