Allan Saint-Maximin will shoot first at 16/1 against Crystal Palace – betting column Jones Knows | Soccer news

"The Frenchman may have scored only once this season, but it is a serious goal threat. In his last five appearances away from home, he recorded nine shots on goal and had 21 touches in the opposition area."





What betting opportunities exist? If anyone knows, Jones knows.

Friday the 13th: how does that date make you feel? Do not worry, it is certainly acceptable to consider this day in the unfortunate calendar for some. But I'm here to lay down that nonsense.

Friday the 13th is, in fact, the luckiest day of the year. I am changing that narrative.

Like all my advice, it is well researched and from the heart: here is my argument.

Mrs. Jones Knows and I are remarkably lucky people. We have a life full of health, love and happiness. But one area has caused us problems during the last three years: our ability to conceive.

Who knew that trying to create a new life was so difficult?

Then it happened on Friday, December 13.

Our lucky day Mrs. Jones Knows is now just over 12 weeks pregnant and a healthy baby is happily restless inside, apparently agitated at the thought that I will be her father. All the best, boy.

For those who fight like us, keep hope, keep believing. There is light at the end of the tunnel.

With the imminent arrival of another human to feed, the 2/9 winner last week with a Burnley victory in Southampton was a welcome boost. Of course, I was still not completely satisfied, since we were inches from an 18/1 winner. We were at Ben Mee scoring 18/1, but even though he crashed at home after Ashley Westwood's strange corner moved away, the ball had already crossed the line.

Maybe I've exhausted all my luck for the next 12 months, and I couldn't care less if I had.

Remember, whatever tip you, I come back. We're in this together. Consult the profit and loss record for total clarity of the results. The current returns are: +12.5.

1pt at Allan Saint-Maximin to score first at Crystal Palace vs Newcastle (16/1 with Sky Bet) – add the bet to your betting slip here!

If you were selecting a hipster Premier League XI, then Allan Saint-Maximin would be the first name on the team sheet. It is a box of tricks that can sometimes be hot and cold, but one thing he has is genuine quality in the final third and Steve Bruce has employed a tactic that makes him the key man in his attack patterns.

The winger is basically the only Newcastle player who is free to concentrate on the attack and his influence, especially away from home, makes him a great player in the goal markets this weekend against Crystal Palace.

Saint-Maximin is absolutely crucial for Bruce: without his speed, tricks and quality, Newcastle carries as much threat as taking a duster to a fist fight. In seven games without him away from home, Newcastle has failed to win this season. However, with him on the team, they have collected the maximum points in three of their six games.

It is possible that the Frenchman only scored once this season in the Premier League, but it is a serious threat of goal away from home. In his last five road appearances, he recorded nine shots on goal and had 21 touches in the opposition box with eight of them coming in his Super sunday defeat against Arsenal, where Newcastle played well for long periods.

The 4-0 score was very hard for Bruce's boys, as they attacked intelligently through Saint-Maximin at halftime and was inches away from scoring with a 20-yard hit that shook the pole.

The 16/1 for him to shoot first against Palace is a gigantic price: you will not find greater odds in the jungle of bets since Sky Bet is gone best price in the industry.

