Alex Ovechkin No. 699: The star of the capitals now has a milestone of 700 milestones

%MINIFYHTML4c60eaf9ed7a9d4031a7b6d6b29abb4811% %MINIFYHTML4c60eaf9ed7a9d4031a7b6d6b29abb4812%

It took more than two weeks, but Alex Ovechkin is finally one step closer to his 700th goal in his career.

%MINIFYHTML4c60eaf9ed7a9d4031a7b6d6b29abb4813% %MINIFYHTML4c60eaf9ed7a9d4031a7b6d6b29abb4814%

The Russian had been in the middle of a five-goal recession, the longest of the season, but a home game against the reeling Montreal Canadiens provided a great opportunity to return to the scoreboard.

%MINIFYHTML4c60eaf9ed7a9d4031a7b6d6b29abb4815% %MINIFYHTML4c60eaf9ed7a9d4031a7b6d6b29abb4816%

Less than eight minutes in the first period, he took advantage and searched a snapshot beyond Carey Price for his goal number 699. Ovechkin has historically had the number of Habs, with the goal Thursday night as his score number 33 of his career in just 50 games against Montreal.

There are only seven players in history who have reached the mark of 700 goals: Wayne Gretzky (894), Gordie Howe (866), Jaromir Jagr (766), Brett Hull (741), Marcel Dionne (731), Phil Esposito (717 ) and Mike Gartner (708). Ovechkin is now eighth in the all-time scoring list, as he beat Mark Messier (694) and Steve Yzerman in January.

MORE: Ovechkin honors Kobe, uses number 24

The fall of the goal upon entering the game had caused some members of the Capitals organization to speak, including GM Brian MacLellan.

"If I observe, I would say that I think everyone wants me to get it and we are trying to get it … let's just play our game and it will happen organically," MacLellan told NHL.com on Wednesday. "He will simply take care of himself."

Ovechkin also intervened before Thursday's game.

"I don't think anyone thinks about that," he said. "If it happens, it happens. It's only a matter of time. Tomorrow, after tomorrow, whatever. We're focusing right now to improve our game, secure a place in the playoffs, and then we'll move on."