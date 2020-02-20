Al Horford accepts the role of banking and gives the Philadelphia 76ers the best chance to change their fortune | NBA News

By accepting a change to banking, Al Horford has given the Philadelphia 76ers the best chance to change their fortunes and those of the team.

In the middle of an extremely expensive low season, one in which Ben Simmons was also signed with a maximum value extension and brought Tobias Harris to a maximum agreement of his own, to accompany the maximum agreement already extended delivered to Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers They found the time to sneak into the Al Horford firm of the Boston Celtics.

Horford joined the Celtics division and rival the conference for a long time after being part of the All-Star list on five different occasions already in his career, all of them as a first-level center. But the 76ers signed it to be their initial power.

Horford controls the possession of the 76ers



When Horford arrived in the NBA, the consensus was that he was perhaps better prepared to play in the position of power forward, since he had played the position at the university alongside Joakim Noah in the center. Even during his tenure with his first team, the Atlanta Hawks, with whom he started almost every game in the center for nine years, the annual discussion would return to whether Horford could return to his "natural,quot; position at some point, once the " experiment "finished. Even his father agreed that he was right for him.

In the past, the forward power position was the orthodox for Horford's skill set and athletics players. The long-standing convention held that the centers basically had to be 7 feet tall and play mainly with their backs to the basket; Horford is not and does not.

However, the very well-documented evolution of the NBA in recent years has seen players of its kind now considered centers by design. Height does not matter as much as mobility and the ability to play in all areas of the court, and although others are more athletic, there are few as wise as Horford.

They were expected to target the shooting and the wing play, considering that they already had space problems and creation of wing shooting last season, even with Jimmy Butler on the team. However, what was not expected was to sign a second high-caliber center when they already had Embiid.

Having a quality endorsement for Embiid, a player who lost most of his initial career due to an injury and for whom resistance will always be a question, is something important for the 76ers. However, giving up much of your limited resources to a position that was already filled with so many outstanding slopes in the depth table surprised everyone.

The only way it could work is if Horford were able to play the power forward position, and if the 76ers could regularly operate two major lineups in direct contravention of the evolution of the league around them.

As the NBA emerges from the All-Star break, Philadelphia is still in the image of the Eastern Conference with a record of 34-21, good for the fifth provisional seed. But they have not been a balanced team. The defense has been very good, fifth in the NBA in defensive classification in the season, how could it not be when it introduces the monster of Embiid's painting, the eternally intelligent Horford, the flexibility and cunning of Josh Richardson and the whirlwind defensive What is Simmons, helped by Matisse Thybulle's contributions from the bench?

However, offensively, the Sixers are ranked 20th in the league in offensive classification this season, a number that continues to drop steadily. And the inefficiency of Horford as a power forward has been a big part of why.

The longer the experiment lasted, the worse results they obtained for Horford as an individual. Throughout the Brett Brown era, the Sixers have thrown many passes compared to the rest of the league, and it was hoped that a pass threat as good as he in the big-man positions could open the court for more cuts. . .

However, having a shipowner who does not shoot like Simmons and an inefficient shooting center in Embiid (which is anyway much more effective in the position), along with Harris and Richardson, also at their best when they take turns on the ball , obtaining more space in the main unit of five men has proven to be too important.

Horford controls the possession of the 76ers



Someone had to be expelled, and that someone was Horford. In fact, at the end of their career in the initial lineup, the Sixers seemed unable to get him any significant offensive role. Without a clear offensive purpose or adequate space around it, Horford has been shooting only 44.0 percent in the season, and was also shooting less and less frequently; During the month of February, he is averaging less than nine shots per game, while reaching the free throw line only twice in total.

Simply put, with Horford in the initial lineup, the Sixers were interposing with each other.

Moving Horford to the bank realigned both the initial and reserve units: both he and Harris can now play in the most appropriate areas for them in the modern NBA, both offensively and defensively, and his trio, Simmons and Embiid that He never worked offensively now he doesn't have to play many minutes together.

As Simmons is not a famous shooter, he needs space to drive on the half court, which in turn requires at least three (ideally four) players outside in three alignments, if there is one player in the paint, it should be Embiid On the contrary, now that Horford is in the center along with a better space for himself, he can now serve as one of the best conceivable players to work as a pick-and-pop threat with a ball handler like Simmons, and also to serve as a hand. -centre center and center around which Simmons himself can be the roll man.

Horford offers advice to 76ers banking players Mike Scott and Raul Neto



They will also benefit if Embiid is used indoors, because if he is also flanked by better shots, he will also have more space to operate. Embiid has hugged and bristled several times for having to spend so much time on the perimeter to explain Simmons' lack of a shot, but that may not be as necessary now if he spends most of his time with Harris, Furkan Korkmaz (who began in the absence of Horford in the only game since this change was made, and who has become a useful but inconsistent floor spacer this season) and Mike Scott (who hasn't played especially well so far this season, but which may be a powerful striker if he returns to his best game).

The space for Embiid and Simmons can only be good for everyone involved.

As built, the Sixers were not working. They had almost kept pace with the top of the East, but they were fading, going through a losing streak of four games just before the All-Star break and not impressing even their victories.

Instead, their best means of addressing offensive deficiencies was to realign what they already had, which in turn meant putting Horford on the bench.

And by accepting that move, Horford really gives the team the best chance to change both their fortune and theirs in general.

In the long term, something will still have to change. This is still a lot of money (in fact, the most compromised future salary in the league, in fact) for pieces that don't coalesce especially well. But in the immediate term, something has already changed.

And although we've only had one game so far to see the benefits of the change, don't be surprised if, in their first game since the All-Star break, the Sixers shoot and move better than ever, accompanied by great Simmons games and Embiid

After all, there should be enough space for everyone now.

