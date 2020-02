New statistics show that the United States dropped more than 7,400 bombs on Afghanistan last year, more than in any other year since 2013.

And although there are signs of hope for an agreement with the Taliban, it is too late for families that are already caught in the crossfire.

%MINIFYHTMLf0b820261d893547430ade0459bbf29211% %MINIFYHTMLf0b820261d893547430ade0459bbf29212%

Zein Basravi from Al Jazeera reports.