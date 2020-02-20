Adam Walker leaves Salford Red Devils after "a change in his personal circumstances,quot; | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTML3906c3349891d541337ed2cbc50704b111% %MINIFYHTML3906c3349891d541337ed2cbc50704b112%





Adam Walker has left AJ Bell Stadium

The Salford Red Devils have separated from Adam Walker's support because of what the club describes as a "change in their personal circumstances."

Both parties have reached a mutual agreement in which Walker leaves AJ Bell Stadium with immediate effect.

Salford also stated that the 29-year-old "will continue to receive support from the club during this transition."

See the highlights while Huddersfield Giants beats Salford Red Devils in a tense Super League match at AJ Bell Stadium.

The Scottish international has not appeared for Ian Watson's team this season, but he played 26 times for the Red Devils, including last year's Grand Final loss to St Helens in Old Trafford.

Walker, who played more than 100 times for Hull KR and also participated in Huddersfield Giants, St Helens and Wakefield Trinity, joined Salford in March 2019 after serving a 20-month suspension imposed by the United Kingdom Anti-Doping after test positive for cocaine use while playing for Trinity in July 2017.

Salford's next game is at home with Leeds Rhinos on Saturday.