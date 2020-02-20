According to reports, the murder of Pop Smoke seemed to be a targeted blow, not a robbery (update)

%MINIFYHTMLaf0835db33ed58786a0bde99297d990111% %MINIFYHTMLaf0835db33ed58786a0bde99297d990112%

As many fans around the world continue to mourn Pop Smoke after learning of his shocking death, new updates are coming about his murder.

According to TMZAccording to reports, his murder seemed to be a targeted blow and not a robbery that had gone wrong. People who have seen surveillance images of the scene tell the site that in the images 4 men are seen approaching the house around 4:30 a.m. and sneak out the back.

After a few minutes, 3 of the 4 men walk back to the front of the house. The 4th The man reportedly entered through the back door, but there was no camera to capture him. The next time the man is seen is when he is seen walking through the front door of the house.

At first, it seemed to be a robbery, however, those who have seen the surveillance images claim that the person inside the house, who was allegedly a shooter, did nothing.

Like us previously The 20-year-old rapper was reportedly shot deadly on Wednesday and his death was announced at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Many initially thought that the incident had been a robbery because Pop Smoke had mistakenly shown the house address on social media while showing a gift he had received.

Many fans and colleagues have expressed their deepest condolences, while asking that all senseless violence be stopped.

Many fans and colleagues have expressed their deepest condolences, while asking that all senseless violence be stopped.

