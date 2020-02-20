Home Entertainment According to reports, pop smoke was killed in the rental home of...

According to reports, pop smoke was killed in the rental home of the star of & # 39; RHOBH & # 39; Teddi Mellencamp

New details of the tragic death by rappers of rapper Pop Smoke have emerged, and according to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp, the rapper was shot dead inside a rental property that Pop Smoke was renting.

After the news of his death spread, the reality show star turned to Instagram to post the following message:

"At the beginning of the morning, a third-party leasing and management company that oversaw a rental house we own in Los Angeles informed us that there had been a shooting on the property. First, we would like to extend our prayers and condolences to the family and loved ones. those affected by this tragic loss of life. "

