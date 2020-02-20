According to reports, Diddy is DATEING with Nipsey Hussle's widow, Lauren London!

Music mogul Sean "Diddy,quot; Combs now has a serious new girlfriend: Nipsey Hussle's widow, Lauren London.

MTO News spoke with several people close to Diddy, and they tell us that Diddy and Lauren have "approached,quot; in recent months. And many of his friends believe that the two are now dating.

Lauren's life partner, legend of Rao Nipsey Hussle, was killed last year in Los Angeles. Lauren was devastated at that time. But now, after a year, it seems that beauty decided to move on with her life.

And we have some receipts regarding their relationship.

Diddy accidentally posted photos of his new baby on Instagram yesterday. When his fans noticed and began commenting on the photos, the tycoon deleted the images.

Here are the photos of Diddy and Lauren London:

However, we have to admit that dating Diddy is a strange choice for Lauren. That's because Diddy used to date Lauren's best friend, Cassie Venture, for years.

Since then, Cassie moved and got married. But it still seems strange to date your best friend's ex.