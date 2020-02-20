According to reports, Cindy Crawford, Kaia and Rande Gerber are really worried about Presley: here's why!

%MINIFYHTML95bbeb45d22aec8c5968799635d4a31211% %MINIFYHTML95bbeb45d22aec8c5968799635d4a31212%

As Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's son will know, Presley made headlines after getting a tattoo on his face and many fans were not very happy with that decision. That said, insider information states that his parents are "worried,quot; about him.

Presley sang the word "misunderstood,quot; on his cheek and not even a week later, he applauded all those who criticized him in a rather worrying and frightening way.

%MINIFYHTML95bbeb45d22aec8c5968799635d4a31213% %MINIFYHTML95bbeb45d22aec8c5968799635d4a31214%

The 20-year-old turned to social media to share a clip that showed him shooting a gun in a shooting range.

%MINIFYHTML95bbeb45d22aec8c5968799635d4a31215% %MINIFYHTML95bbeb45d22aec8c5968799635d4a31216%

‘I innocent before all the horrible tattoos. You don't know anything #waketfup, "he wrote in the caption, making it clear that the post was a response to his enemies.

Cindy, Rande and her sister Kaia have not yet talked about the new tattoo of Presley's face, but a source tells E! News that in private, things are different.

‘Cindy and Rande are definitely worried about their son. They really want to make sure he is well. (They) have been trying to get help from Presley since his DUI last year. He just fell off the beaten track. He has been in treatment before but they are pushing for something more serious. They want to make sure he is in a good state of mind and they are watching him closely. "

Also, her little sister could be super busy with her fashion career, but she always makes sure she is there for her brother.

According to the source, Kaia "has really taken it under his protection," but that has not been easy since "Presley has a mind of his own." Things have been very tense in the family. "

Ad

This would make sense given the tattoo that was made. When asked what it meant, he simply said he doesn't "feel very understood."



Post views:

0 0