Abhishek Bachchan concludes Bob Biswas's first schedule

After a brief pause, Abhishek Bachchan is now preparing for some impressive films. He had been filming for his next thriller, Bob Biswas, and turned to social media to announce the closing of the film's calendar with a group photo. Bob Biswas is based on a character from Sujoy Ghosh's thriller, Kahaani. The character was extremely popular for its horrifying forms and was played by Saswata Chatterjee in the first film.





In announcing the first summary of the calendar, Bachchan Junior wrote: "It is a summary of the first calendar! #BobBiswas @sujoy_g @IChitrangda #DiyaAnnapurnaGhosh @RedChilliesEnt @iamsrk,quot;.

Bob Biswas is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan under his Red Chillies Entertainment banner along with Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma. The film is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh.

In addition to Bob Biswas, Abhishek also has The Big Bull, which is a criminal drama and Ludo by Anurag Basu, with a joint cast. It seems that this year is going to be great for Junior Bachchan!