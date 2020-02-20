A summary of the best new iPhone features that Apple introduced with the new iOS 13.4 beta – BGR

Apple today released the second beta version for iOS 13.4 developers, an update that includes a series of intriguing new features. While iOS updates so far from September have historically consisted of bug fixes and security improvements, Apple with iOS 13 is taking a more measured approach. In other words, instead of simply deploying a large feature dump with the first iteration of iOS 13 and then picking up the pieces later, Apple this year is delaying some features until they are a bit more polished.

In light of that, one of the new features that iOS 13.4 brings to the table includes a new CarKey API designed to allow Apple Watch and iPhone owners to unlock, lock and start vehicles connected directly from their devices. CarKey can also grant one-time vehicle access to users through iMessage, a useful and intriguing feature.

%MINIFYHTML335ec5b58bba1174ff1a0e141daff1f111% %MINIFYHTML335ec5b58bba1174ff1a0e141daff1f112%

A notable change in the second iOS 13.4 rhythm is another renewal of the toolbar in the iOS Mail application. In the latest beta version, the flag icon has been completely removed and adds a compose button on the right side.

Other features include support for integrated iOS and Mac applications, new Memojis, more keyboard shortcuts for iPad, enhanced CarPlay functionality, iCloud Folder Sharing and a handful of new options for the TV application for both iPhone and iPad.

As usual, Apple will make iOS 13.4 compatible with several previous devices. Specifically, any iPhone that goes back to iPhone 6s and iPhone SE can run iOS 13.4.

With respect to the iPad, the following models are compatible with iOS 13.4:

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

Second generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro

First generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro

10.5 inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

Image source: Apple