SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – A woman from Palo Alto never received the coronavirus, but is paying the price for being in quarantine. She says her small business and others in South Bay are suffering from fears of the new virus.

Some local business owners say sales have fallen because they are owned by Chines, but Esther Tebeka, who was quarantined for weeks but never infected, says her clinic is open, but very few people are entering.

"I feel they have punished me by doing the right thing," he said. She says more patients canceled their appointments on Wednesday at the Tiferes Medical Acupuncture Clinic before going to see her.

Normally, she is reserved solid.

"People should not be afraid of us," he said.

She is among a couple of hundred people who evacuated Wuhan, China, when the outbreak of coronavirus began. He was under federal quarantine for two weeks, and was quarantined for another seven days after returning home last week to give the community peace of mind.

She says that although she was never infected, people are still afraid. Instead of his usual six to a dozen patients per day, he only has an average of one since his return. Tebeka is not alone in feeling the effects of coronavirus.

"Chinese-owned businesses have experienced a slowdown in business and I wanted to tell the public that this is not right," said San Jose city councilman Johnny Khamis.

Kamis' message to the community is that now is the time to support Chinese-owned businesses. Mandarin Gourmet in San José told KPIX that they have seen a 20 percent drop in sales because customers associate them with the coronavirus.

"I heard things like school, Chinese children are bothered more, and I think it is not healthy for us to distinguish people because of their race or ethnicity," Khamis said.

“We are all in the same camp. We are fighting this virus, so we should focus on that instead of showing hatred to certain ethnic groups of people, "said Tebeka.