A New York police chief walked home in his underwear. I had a point to make.

This is not how Richard Lee imagined his retirement.

In his last duty as chief of police in Croydon, New Hampshire, he gave everything to local leaders on Tuesday night, that is, his entire uniform.

After the board of selectors voted to dissolve the city's unipersonal police force, Lee, who says the motion surprised him, handed over his cruise keys and his police blues.

He left the city offices and headed for a snowstorm to begin his six-mile walk home in underwear and boots.

On the side of the road, passers-by offered Lee twice rides, but he refused, he told Boston.com. I had a point to make.

"These guys don't know how to do something because that was the wrong way to do it," said Lee, whose police career has been going on for more than four decades. "I have no idea if what they did was illegal."

This week's vote is the latest development in a saga that involved the Croydon police department and city officials over the past year.

In March, voters at the city meeting opted to dissolve the department in favor of hiring services from nearby Newport, a vote that was later determined to be illegal, according to The New Hampshire union leader. Amid a citizen's request, officials held a non-binding vote of the city's special meeting in May, where voters overwhelmingly supported Lee in the small town of 750.

"(The selectmen) have nothing, so what they did was dissolve the police department, which in fact I think still leaves me to the police chief, I just don't have money and I can't work," Lee, who also served as city prosecutor in his role, he said Wednesday.

You will contact your lawyer about the matter.

"If what they did was illegal and inappropriate in some way, I'm suing the city," he said. "I've had enough of these things."

Without his one-man department, Croydon will depend on the New Hampshire State Police to provide law enforcement services, according to Lee.

Selectmen could not be reached for comment Thursday morning. A telephone number of the city offices rang unanswered.

Board President Russell Edwards told Valley News On Wednesday, the decision to dissolve the department "was an action based on the value of the department's cost."

State police already cover 81 percent of the Croydon incidents, he said.

"Part of the discussion covered the fact that we didn't feel we were getting the value of the money we paid the boss versus what we have been paying for state police coverage," Edwards told NBC5.

A draft of the meeting minutes obtained by the news station indicates that the motion to abolish the department was passed unanimously. The board also voted to provide Lee with a month's payment as a compensation package.

The meeting started at 6 p.m. with other discussions about well tests, ambulance services and how Croydon can create his own city website, among other agenda items. The officials postponed 37 minutes later.

Lee is concerned about giving full authority to the state police.

"The soldier can be there in five minutes or an hour and a half, you don't know," he said. "That is the problem of not having a local officer."

Lee began his career in 1977, working in retail security as a special police officer in Massachusetts, he said. He worked at Danvers for about a year before heading north for a job in Newport, New Hampshire.

He served Croydon since 2000, he said. He has no plans to return to the police, regardless of what follows, making his icy walk home Tuesday night his first steps as a retired man.

"You want to leave your agency with your head up, what you should have been able to do," he said.

Lee estimates he arrived approximately three quarters of a mile before his wife picked him up. He said that apparently someone else had called her, but, before that, he "absolutely,quot; planned to travel the entire distance on his own.

He maintains that the detractors of the department "obtained (the) ear of the selectboard,quot;.

"I really feel sorry for the rest of the city, and I'm worried about its safety," Lee said.