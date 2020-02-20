A KFC in Paris really commemorated the fact that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ordered there with a plaque

I guess it's safe to say that Paris loves Kim and Ye! During a trip to the famous French city before Paris Fashion Week, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West left and made some stops in the city.

Kim and Ye appeared in Jean Paul Gautier, but along the way, it also seems that they became hungry and decided to take care of a classic home.

Kim shared a video of her and Kanye ordering food in a KFC on a touch screen machine. A day later, the restaurant allegedly created a commemorative plaque to honor the moment.

Yes, really, a whole plaque. According to a Kanye fan page on Instagram, the plaque on the order kiosk said: "Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ordered at this station."

We wonder if that board will attract more customers. But this is not the first time this week that KFC has done something that made people talk.

On Thursday, the restaurant announced that it would go all over the country with its new chicken sandwich with glazed donut muffins.

The sandwich will be available in March.