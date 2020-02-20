A different kind of art for country singer Pat Green – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– When people hear the name Pat Green, they rightly associate it with Texas country music. But what many people may not know is that Green is also an artist, and not only of the musical variety.

The Galleywinter Gallery of Fort Worth, where Green and a handful of other local artists create and sell their art, is not just something to see, it is a Texas Treasure.

Many people already know that Pat Green is a native of the Waco area, a Texas Tech graduate and a three-time Grammy nominee. But about a decade ago, Green discovered that his creative abilities go well beyond a microphone and a guitar. He began drawing during his downtime, but then a meeting with the friend and famous sculptor Gil Bruvel changed his world.

"I can tell you the moment it happened," says Green. “I can tell you precisely the moment. I was with my friend, Gil, and I asked him the same question: "How do you do that?" And he rolled up a clay ball and handed it to me and said, "Make a rabbit."

And that was the beginning of Green's love story with visual arts, particularly sculpture. But don't think that everything was easy. The creative vision was there, but it required a lot of study and hard work.

“My horses (sculpted bronze) are really specific, and it shows that we spend time learning the anatomy of a horse to have all the right bones and the right muscles. But I have some human figures that are strange-looking things, "Green laughs," and they are more expressive. "

After years of working and creating from home in Fort Worth, Green began to see the need to open a gallery.

"It reached the point where we had enough of my art in my house, where my wife said:" You need to sell this, because we can't have you everywhere, "he joked.

About two years ago, the Galleywinter Gallery was born. If the name sounds, it's because Green has a song called Galleywinter, inspired by the farm in Bosqueville, where Green grew up.

The gallery, located right next to Vickery, south of the Cultural District, is a working studio run by Green and a handful of other artists: Ginger Walker, Cheryl Hodge and, more recently, his sister, Leslie Jandrain and his nephew, Cade. Kegerreis

It may be a bit unusual to have a workspace in the same area where they exhibit and sell their art, but Green says it has a purpose beyond convenience.

"I think that when people can see that you are working and see what you are doing in the present, they become part of the narrative, part of the story," says Green. "And that's how they get involved, get involved and interested."

But from a practical point of view, Green understands that no matter how much his projects call him, his music has to come first.

"The truth is that I pay my bills with my music and that is a brilliant gift from God, but yes, there are times when it irritates me to have to leave something with which I am really calm."

So how did he sell his first work of art among the best moments of his life?

"Any art sale is wonderful because you've touched someone," says Green. “But I think the funniest thing for me was when I saw that my first piece went from clay to bronze. That's when I really started to think, & # 39; Man, I can do it, and this is real! & # 39; "

He says he is grateful to be able to work in an environment with so many talented artists and for the creative output that the gallery offers.

But when it comes to its long-term goals, it is much more pragmatic.

"I don't know how other art dealers feel, but I just want to keep the doors open and the lights on," says Green, laughing. "I think that is the biggest goal I have."

Galleywinter Gallery is open only on Wednesdays, from 11 a.m. at 6 p.m., or you can contact them to schedule a private appointment.