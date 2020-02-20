A crane accident kills 3 on the sets of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2

It is extremely discouraging to report that three men were killed on the sets of Indian 2 by Kamal Haasan. The incident took place after a crane in which the men were sitting broke and crashed on the ground. The three who died in the accident were deputy directors of the film. The incident took place at EVP Film City, near Chennai. Nine others were injured during the unfortunate incident.

Director Shankar is making the sequel to the 1996 movie, Indian. Police sources said it is not known if Shankar was on site when the crane collapsed. The three killed in the incident were, Deputy Director Krishna, art assistant Chandran and Madhu, a production assistant. A police officer told a news channel: "The men were inside the box-shaped structure at the top of the crane when it crashed. It seems they were working on lighting for the shoot. The incident happened at 9:30 pm Wednesday. " Meanwhile, sources reported that Kamal Haasan was elsewhere in the complex when the incident occurred.



Speaking about the incident, Kamal Haasan said: “The accident is cruel. I lost three colleagues. More than my pain, the pain of their families would be immense. I share your grief. My deepest condolences to them. "

%MINIFYHTMLa3083c561bf0cc4127e9d45019ea62d011% %MINIFYHTMLa3083c561bf0cc4127e9d45019ea62d012%

After the incident, Chennai police said a negligence case was filed against the crane operator and the production manager. Adding more, a police officer said: "We will fix the liability based on the forensic report." Our condolences are with the family of the deceased.