9 USC students die in a single semester, 3 from accidental fentanyl overdoses – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – CBS2 has obtained autopsy reports from seven of the nine USC students who died within four months during the fall semester of last year, deaths that caused shock throughout the campus.

Three of those students died of suicide, one student was hit by two cars while walking on the 110 freeway and three students died of fentanyl overdose: a 21-year-old man who specialized in film arts, a 21-year-old man who belonged to a fraternity and a 27-year-old graduate student who died in an apartment complex.

A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that the number of fentanyl-related deaths was on the rise for people between the ages of 15 and 24, with the largest increase in fentanyl-related deaths among Adults between the ages of 25 and 34.

Fentanyl is a very powerful opioid used to control pain and anesthesia that, according to experts, can kill with an amount equal to a speck of dust.

Dr. Steve Shoptaw, a professor at UCLA and a clinical psychologist who investigates drug addiction, said "a few grains of fentanyl are going to take you out."

And the most worrying thing was that the coroner determined that all the deaths of fentanyl-related students were accidental overdoses.

"You have this concentration of deaths among USC students, so the best way to understand this is that we are in trouble," Shoptaw said.

An undercover detective from the Los Angeles Police Department told CBSLA investigative journalist David Goldstein that he investigated drugs on the USC campus.

"My unit and I had the task of investigating the circumstances of narcotics flowing to or near the campus," he said. "We think we found the big fish on campus."

Nine days after the last overdose of students in November, police arrested Bill Hsiao, 26. Investigators found drugs, an unregistered rifle and an ID card from the USC in their department, near the campus.

Hsiao did not oppose a possession charge for the sale of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 49 days in jail. The police have not yet been able to link him directly to the drugs that caused the students' deaths, but the investigation is ongoing.

William Bower, special agent in charge of the Drug Control Administration in Los Angeles, said people who bought on the streets could be victims of fake pills that could contain fentanyl.

"I think the threat of counterfeit prescription drugs is new to us," he said. "The big problem is that it is not the pill they think it is, and that is what is causing many of the overdoses."

Dr. Shoptaw said that fentanyl overdoses in the USC were so surprising that they caused changes in UCLA.

In response to this report, USC provided the following statement: