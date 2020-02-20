7-year-old mother falsely accused of bringing gun to school, mother apologizes for Saugus school district – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – A mother from Santa Clarita joined the NAACP and other parents on Thursday to demand an apology and an action from the Saugus United School District after her 7-year-old son was accused of having a gun in his backpack.

Thea-Marie Perkins filed a complaint with the district saying that her son, Solomon, was intimidated and falsely accused by another child of having a gun in his backpack at Tesoro del Valle Elementary School.

"I am here on behalf of my son who has been criminalized," Perkins told a news conference on Thursday.

According to Perkins, on Thursday, February 13, Solomon told the other boy that he received a Nerf Torpedo toy for Christmas, which she believes was later "reformulated,quot; by the boy accused of intimidating Solomon.

Perkins said that although no weapon was found in Solomon's backpack, the director called the sheriff's department, who then questioned his son and was interrogated without his present.

"Once the administrator immediately checked my son's backpack, which I fully understand, without me being present, and I noticed that there were only Valentine's cards, why would I call the sheriff then?" Perkins said. "When a staff member called me, they had already violated my son's rights, my rights."

The District issued a statement that said in part:

"The student's parents were notified that their son had been arrested and were being interviewed by the sheriff's agents."

Perkins said the principal did not recognize the fact that the accusation was false and wanted the district to be held liable.

"They should have responded immediately with an apology. I requested a community apology and said it was not true," he said. "I certainly believe that there must be corrections made immediately, there must be changes made."

Darrell Goode with the NAACP said: "There is a direct or indirect systemic racism or partiality in the way this child was treated." That's why we want to meet them. "

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Department issued a statement saying:

“The responding agents contacted the student and requested additional resources to assess their emotional and mental well-being. The deputies not only had the duty to protect the other children present at the school, but they were also obliged to ensure the safety of the student involved. "

A date for the rescheduled meeting had not yet been set.