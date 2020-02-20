6 conclusions of the burning Democratic debate

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Six Democratic presidential candidates met on the stage of the Las Vegas debate, but it was the newcomer, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who received the most attention, and none of that was positive. These are some key conclusions of the debate.

THE $ 60 BILLION PERFORATION BAG

Bloomberg was the object of contempt, ridicule and contempt. And that was only in the first five minutes of the debate.

With all the candidates on fire, a measure of the urgency they feel to survive in what is becoming an increasingly bitter nomination fight, the Bloomberg-centered attacks were a clear measure of their perceived strength. So far, he has spent more than $ 400 million on advertising that in turn has given him a strong position in state and national surveys.

Senator Bernie Sanders recalled Bloomberg's support for police surveillance directed at minorities. Senator Elizabeth Warren recalled how Bloomberg had made fun of women for having "horse face,quot; and "fat,quot; and compared it to Trump. Senator Amy Klobuchar joked, saying, "I don't think you look at Donald Trump and say we need someone richer in the White House." Former Vice President Joe Biden said Bloomberg condoned racist police practices, and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said Bloomberg was trying to "buy,quot; the Democratic Party.

But his biggest fight came when Warren hit him on charges of sexism and mistreatment of women in his company.

Bloomberg tried to defend his record and divert attacks against him by turning them into attacks against President Donald Trump. And he effectively raised questions about whether Americans would embrace a socialist like Sanders.

But the glow was hard, and the attacks landed hard.

Even if you're worth $ 60 billion, it's hard to win a 5-on-1 fight.

IT IS NOT THE ERA OF GOOD FEELING

During eight debates, the Democrats stood on tiptoe largely around disagreements, except for derogatory disputes over health care policies. But on Wednesday night, everyone came with sharp elbows.

It was almost impossible to keep track of the fights. Buttigieg and Klobuchar discussed the experience and the Minnesota senator forgot the name of the president of Mexico. Buttigieg and Sanders discussed the great plans of the Vermont senator and his refusal to disclose his complete medical records. Warren confronted Buttigieg and Klobuchar for their health care plans. And they all piled up in Bloomberg.

The former mayor of New York was the only candidate who really did not go on the attack, apart from the occasional coup in the self-declared socialist Sanders.

In the end, this dynamic can again benefit Sanders, who leads the polls and watches his rivals spend most of their energy tearing each other down instead of attacking him.

WARREN THE FIGHTER RETURN

Warren rose to fame in the Democratic camp with a fighting spirit that defined the first months of his campaign. But his disappointing performances in Iowa and New Hampshire left his campaign in trouble.

On Wednesday, he decided to return to the fight.

She criticized Bloomberg, that was no surprise since she has been an antagonist to billionaires who play politics for years. But Warren also attacked Klobuchar, saying that his health care plan was just a "post-it note." She accused Buttigieg of being indebted to her rich supporters of the campaign and having a health care plan that was just a "PowerPoint,quot; designed by her consultants. She criticized fellow liberal Sanders, accusing him of letting his followers ruin anyone with a plan.

But it was his fiscal approach to Bloomberg about his company's treatment of women that stood out.

Whatever happens on Saturday and beyond, Warren regained his fighting voice.

The generational division

Buttigieg, who finished in the top two in Iowa and New Hampshire with Sanders, reserved some of his toughest criticisms for Sanders, a man 40 years older than him.

He warned that Democrats could wake up after more than a dozen states voted Super Tuesday on March 3 and that only Bloomberg and Sanders remain on the ballot. Then he joked that the party may want to nominate "someone who is actually a Democrat."

The crowd inside the Las Vegas casino had not yet laughed and shouted when he continued saying that Sanders "wants to burn this party,quot; and Bloomberg "wants to buy this party."

Sanders, a Vermont senator and declared a democratic socialist, responded by saying that the Buttigieg campaign has depended too much on large "billionaire,quot; donors, which triggered another intense exchange.

His round trip continued through criticism of Sanders supporters who have frequently been accused of online bullying behavior. Sanders said he had personally reported such behavior. This led Buttigieg to say he believed in the senator, but "What does your campaign have in particular that seems to be motivating this kind of behavior?"

Tonight, Buttigieg had more at stake, with Sanders standing in the Nevada polls well ahead of the man who has run even with him in the first two contests.

But Sanders did nothing to undermine his position as the main candidate so far.

DOES KLOBENTUM CONTINUE?

The last debate was rocket fuel for Klobuchar. Her strong performance led her to third place in New Hampshire and Nevada. But it can be difficult for lightning to fall twice.

The Minnesota senator often drowned in Wednesday's high octane disputes, or threw himself into the mud. At one point, he pulled from his offer of ready jokes, saying from Sanders and Bloomberg as they argued about capitalism that "there is a boxing rematch in Las Vegas on Saturday and these guys should go there."

The most damaging exchange was between Klobuchar and Buttigieg, who have become entangled before. When asked about his shameful trap by forgetting the name of the president of Mexico, he had to defend himself from Buttigieg, who said he refuted his argument that Washington had prepared her to be president. She also scrapped alternately and aligned with Warren.

"Are you calling me dumb?" Klobuchar asked Buttigieg in disbelief. Later, he added: "I wish everyone were as perfect as you, Pete."

Just over a week ago in New Hampshire, Klobuchar stood out clearly. This time it was much more difficult since everyone struggled to survive.

DOES BIDEN REVIVE YOUR CAMPAIGN?

Another candidate who needed a great night to reverse the perceptions that his campaign was fighting was Biden.

For much of the debate, he backed away. He joined the attacks on Bloomberg, but largely avoided some of the most irritable exchanges.

When Warren said that Biden was "in the pocket,quot; of Republican Mitch McConnell, the majority leader in the Senate, Biden defended himself. He also tried to return to his biography "Middle Class Joe,quot; about his family's financial struggles.

He did not offer voters any new reason to vote for him.