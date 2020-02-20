50 Cent: "I pretended to be emotional during the Hollywood Walk of Fame speech,quot;

Bradley Lamb
Rapper 50 Cent flexed his acting skills during his recent addition to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, saying he faked emotions during his speech because he was not prepared.

Usually, during such a great moment, celebrities would have a written or rehearsed speech, but 50 says he winged it, pretending excitement to provoke some "interesting points," he told The View ladies.

