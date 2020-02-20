50 Cent: "I pretended to be emotional during the Hollywood Walk of Fame speech,quot;

Rapper 50 Cent flexed his acting skills during his recent addition to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, saying he faked emotions during his speech because he was not prepared.

Usually, during such a great moment, celebrities would have a written or rehearsed speech, but 50 says he winged it, pretending excitement to provoke some "interesting points," he told The View ladies.

"I was working on that … to be emotional – And when I got there, I knew that when I was really under pressure, I should just (pause and pretend to take some breaths) – and I knew that would give me some great points to get excited at that point. "

"I see this as a lifetime achievement award," 50 Cent said during his speech. "It's great. They'll give me more. I know they'll give me a lifetime achievement award because I'm not done, you know what I'm saying? So I'll come back, like, they have to save space for me on the street."