50 Cent debate causes sparks with a jab in a gender neutral bathroom

%MINIFYHTML94ceaf2860ff3bde114e663f1529856911% %MINIFYHTML94ceaf2860ff3bde114e663f1529856912%

Instagram

People express concern about the problems that may arise from the gender neutral bathroom, since the star of & # 39; Power & # 39; Share how you almost lost because everything & # 39; is changing & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

50 cents It seems you can't keep up with all LGBTQ movements. Amid the growing awareness of these social problems, the rapper / actor has lamented the confusion he experienced as a result of a gender neutral bath.

On Tuesday, February 18, the 44-year-old star posted on her Instagram page an image of her head peeking out from a door with a sign of "gender neutrality." He hinted at the legend that he almost lost, writing: "What! I could hardly find a bathroom that is changing. LOL."

%MINIFYHTML94ceaf2860ff3bde114e663f1529856913% %MINIFYHTML94ceaf2860ff3bde114e663f1529856914%

<br />

%MINIFYHTML94ceaf2860ff3bde114e663f1529856915% %MINIFYHTML94ceaf2860ff3bde114e663f1529856916%

While many of his followers saw his publication only as a joke, others became serious and expressed concern about the problems that may arise from gender neutral bathroom. "It's crazy out here, what's happening in the world is ending. This is crazy hahaha," wrote one person who agreed with 50 Cent.

Another complained: "This whole movement is crazy." A third follower joked: "Here is a jungle that lions identify as bears, tigers identify as panthers, elephants want to be camels and I identify myself as a 23-year-old wealthy heiress."

Someone else commented: "I don't like this demanding more harassment against women. Look at the niggas, start saying ooo I'm trans and not really trans. There is no more privacy in this world. I don't feel safe." Another added: " They could also remove the signs and allow the men in the bathroom with girls! Fukkn weighs a ** ".

Sharing the feeling, another person wrote: "Everyone is willing to do this until a black man enters while a white woman is there. Do you know how dangerous that is? She screams rape and what? Depending on the state in the may they be locked up for a long time before your innocence is proven. I have a daughter and the last thing I want is for my daughter to go to the bathroom and be a perverted adult man there too. Smh. "

Some others, however, think that those who complained about the gender neutral bath are homophobic. "All these comments sound like homophobic people. D ** n what happened to human rights and for a human to feel comfortable with his own skin. I think I can feel how people would feel if they were str8," one person wrote . "But imagine if someone makes you feel uncomfortable or threatens you to use a public restroom because you are of a certain race. Oh, wait, they made laws and restrooms so that all races can use it. Everyone needs to grow." different accept and do not judge because you are different too. "

Another argued that this type of bathroom is simply normal. "Man, this looks like the bathroom in my house. You can use it if you are male or female or boy or girl or gay or black or white or in a wheelchair. There is only 1 bathroom, so only one can go unless your baby or girl need to go, then you can go in with them. It seems from the inside … guess what … we all have a bathroom like this at home! What is the damn problem? "said user explained.

The 50 Cent coup in the gender neutral bathroom came to light Dwyane WadeConfirmation that his 12-year-old son, who has asked to be called Zaya, is transgender. The "Power"Star, however, has not publicly commented on the transgender daughter of the former basketball star.