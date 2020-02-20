50 Cent believes that Snitching won't make 6ix9ine less successful

%MINIFYHTMLb9984d51f1c65b386e432d166ac6323211% %MINIFYHTMLb9984d51f1c65b386e432d166ac6323212%

During his appearance on & # 39; The Angie Martinez Show & # 39 ;, the hip-hop mogul insists that the rainbow-haired rapper can lose support due to his cooperation with the feds.

50 cents think that 6ix9ine (Tekashi69) will not face any problem in terms of popularity after his release from prison. During his recent appearance on "The Angie Martinez Show, "the hip-hop mogul discussed the matter, explaining why he thought that.

In the video, which was uploaded on Wednesday, February 19, Fiddy denied when the host suggested that the rainbow-haired rapper could lose support due to his cooperation with the feds. "Nothing will stop him from selling records," Fif shared.

Saying that some fans would understand why he made the decision, the "Power"The executive producer and the star continued," … Central America has children who understand that you didn't support the people who were going to hurt your mother, that you didn't support the people who would really hurt you. They understand that. "

Later, Angie said those children took signs from the streets in an attempt to feel connected to the culture, and that led to the question of whether this could lead some fans to give up their support for the creator of hits "FEFE."

"They try to understand the street and the energy that circulates through it and all the terminologies and all that," replied the rapper "In Da Club." "But they do understand that part, Ang. Was (6ix9ine) supposed to keep him real and turn 40 for the guys who were going to do something to (his) mother and were actually planning to really hurt him?"

Fiddy also noted that the 23-year-old rapper was backed by Elliot Grainge, son of Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge. "Do you know who is behind Tekashi?" 50 asked Angie. "What's his son's name?" Angie replied, to which Fiddy replied: "Lucian. Is he your son or is he? … That's the machine, Angie. That's the big machine."