& # 39; With [Ring of Honor], I can achieve those last things I want to do "- Up News Info San Francisco

Dressed in brightly colored pants with pineapple print, PJ Black smiled from ear to ear above the UMBC Event Center just outside of Baltimore. The smile easily eclipsed the blinding neon dress that illuminated the lower half of her body. His mood was light and enthusiastic, and there was much to celebrate.

Only a few weeks before, he signed a new multi-year agreement to remain with Ring of Honor. (Black signed a one-year deal a year ago). After a turbulent 18-month period that included the departure of its main stars, low attendance, frayed relationships with partner promotions and allegations of negligence, the Maryland-based promotion is taking significant steps to re-bet its claim Among the elite promotions in wrestling.

The movements made by ROH have found enthusiastic support from those on the list, which is also undergoing substantial change. The appearance of new faces, including the bandit fighter and Dragon Lee, were an important factor in Black's decision to participate again in the promotion. He considers them the future of wrestling. He found that future attractive enough to reject numerous offers on the table of other promotions.

At 38, Black already has almost a quarter of a century of experience under his belt. He shot to fame after becoming the first fighter born in South Africa to sign with WWE. During his seven-year career as Justin Gabriel, he won the team world championship three times. He separated from the company in 2015 due to the reported creative differences, but never moved away from the televisions of wrestling fans. In the following years, he would fight for Impact Wrestling, Fight Underground and National Wrestling Alliance before signing with ROH in 2018, where he has fought since then.

After traveling the world with the biggest promotions in the business, there are still not many unchecked boxes on Black's list of professional goals. Helping ROH out of the depths of the fight is one of them, and he hopes that it will also be marked soon.

In an offer of goodwill for fans, the promotion took the unprecedented step of holding a free show at a major university stadium recently, giving away thousands of tickets while costing the place. They have also shaken the creative team, passing reigns to star star Marty Scurll, whose influence is already being felt.

This also has Black excited about what he perceives as the revival of ROH, and he was very happy to talk about what is on the horizon.

You have recently re-signed with Ring of Honor. How long can we expect to see you in an ROH ring?

(It was) a multi-year agreement. I forgot exactly how much it is, but I mean, it's going so well now that when that time comes, I think I'll definitely stay here. I am super happy, you know. I have been doing this for 22 years, and right now I am very happy where I am.

I am sure there were opportunities to go elsewhere. What does this company have that made you want to re-sign?

In fact, I had a couple of offers on the table and, for the first time in my life, I made a list of pros and cons of the things I still wanted to achieve. Things I want from wrestling. Because I've been doing it for a long time, there are very few things that I still have to achieve on my wrestling list. And I feel that, with this company, I can achieve those last things I want to do.

I also looked at the list and thought: "Wow, Flip, Bandit and Dragon Lee were signed again." These children, for me, are the future of professional struggle. So, the fact that Ring of Honor was really tough and did everything possible to sign these promising … I will not say promising talents, they are already established all over the world. And I thought, "Oh, great, I can definitely give something back to Ring of Honor and also help it grow." We lost a lot of talent, but they also signed a phenomenal talent. And with the show tonight, I feel this is almost like a revival of Ring of Honor. I feel like this will be a great year to bring them, and I really wanted to be part of that.

What would you say was your role in maintaining morale last year during that transition period? I imagine that with all these outings, assistance will begin to decrease (veteran leadership would be beneficial).

I've been doing this for a long time, and some of the younger talents, I won't mention their names, but they actually came to me and said, "Hey, what am I doing here? You've been doing this for a long time, can you give me Any advice? "And one of the young people I respect, I think it's the future of the business, approached me and said:" Hey, do you mind if I call you this week and talk about it? " And I expose it right. I wonder: "This is what will happen when you go somewhere else. This is what will happen if you stay. In my opinion, because I've been a little on the block." And just when these children do that, it makes me proud in a way they trust in my judgment. That was great. That was one of the decisive factors as well.

We've seen Ring of Honor associations revived with NWA and New Japan. The collaboration was working well for Ring of Honor when it reached that peak and ran the Madison Square Garden. So how important would you say those associations are so far away that you come back?

Very, very, very important. Especially in this era of wrestling because there are many companies that try to sign people exclusively. That is great for fighters. It's great that these promising companies have the kind of money, but those associations are very, very important. The NWA is an association, I think it can benefit both companies and all talent, obviously. We are partners of New Japan and also of CMLL. So I feel that that will have a massive effect this year.

Marty Scurll has taken over a lot of creativity since he signed again. How do you expect the product itself, the presentation, will change in the future?

I think it is incredible. Marty has a lot of talent. He is very creative. Many people do not even know some of the creative things in which they are involved. I know Marty from the first day he started training. So I know, I've seen it grow, and see where it is now, it's fantastic. I mean, he created that villain character, and I think he's one of the funniest characters to watch.

He is number one in merchandise sales wherever he goes and that has something to say, it only shows. Because he created that. So he is very creative and I can't wait to see what he does with the book. I think it's a fantastic moment. Many people were not happy with that, but I said, "How can you not be happy with that?" This guy is not in business for himself. He loves wrestling. He loves to create things like stories and characters and things like that.

I think the (free) program is one of the first things we have done with the new look and the new Ring of Honor. I feel this is the revival almost for Ring of Honor.

Do you think we will see the company a little more guided by history (under Marty)? It had been built in wrestling for so long.

Totally. Totally. And you can see that with many of the exaggerated characters, these new characters enter. It used to be, as you say, just wrestling with everyone wearing black swimsuit, and it was just wrestling. Look at the list at this time. There are some crazy characters, there are some amazing promotion guys, and each of these kids can work. I feel this is like a next level for ROH almost.

Then you said you didn't have much left on your wish list, but what do you have left?

I don't want to tell you because I don't want to curse it. But I feel it will happen this year, and when it happens, you will know. I'm sure I'll meet you sooner or later on the road, and then we can talk about that. It is one or two things that I have left. I mean, I've worked in some of the biggest places in the world, Arena de México, Korakuen Hall, Madison Square Garden. And just for my list of that, you can probably see where I'm going with that, but I think it's going to happen.

I always like to think positive, and the best moment of my life in wrestling was when I was trying to get a great company signed. Looking back now, once I got there, I thought, "Oh, great, what do I do now?" Then, obviously, you grow and advance, you grow as an interpreter and as a fighter. I feel that I am in that place right now where I am trying to achieve this little thing. So I'm just enjoying the ride. As at that time it was like, "I have to do this, I have to do this, I have to do this." Which is a good mentality to have. But if there are children listening, just enjoy the trip, man. Enjoy the trip. Whatever happens, you can never get it back. And if you are passionate about whatever you do, you will achieve your goals.

Chuck Carroll is a former professional wrestling broadcaster and referee who has become a sports media personality. He once appeared on Monday Night RAW when he presented Robert Griffin III with a WWE title in the Redskins locker room.

Follow him on Twitter @ChuckCarrollWLC.