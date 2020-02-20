& # 39; RHOC Star & # 39; Braunwyn Windham-Burke defends her husband wearing heels

Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke spoke in defense of her husband wearing high heels.

"I woke up with many DMs, many questions from many of you, and I just wanted to say, basically, why was my husband wearing heels?" She wrote in her Instagram stories.

"We were supporting our son," he shared, "who recently began to show interest in the drag, and we were heading to a fundraiser for the LGBT Youth Center in San Diego. It was the way Sean supported his son and everyone other children that the youth center helps. "

