& # 39; RHOC Star & # 39; Braunwyn Windham-Burke defends her husband wearing heels

Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke spoke in defense of her husband wearing high heels.

"I woke up with many DMs, many questions from many of you, and I just wanted to say, basically, why was my husband wearing heels?" She wrote in her Instagram stories.

"We were supporting our son," he shared, "who recently began to show interest in the drag, and we were heading to a fundraiser for the LGBT Youth Center in San Diego. It was the way Sean supported his son and everyone other children that the youth center helps. "

He went on to say that it was "a way of taking something with which many feel uncomfortable (e) and try to normalize it. And waking up this morning and seeing all the hate my husband is having for a pair of shoes demonstrates why this is very important. "

Braunwyn added that "as long as a pair of shoes can be so polarizing and divisive, it means we still have a lot of work to do. Because people don't understand. People judge. And that's exactly what we were trying to do." raise awareness about that. And I guess it's working because at least people are talking. "

His words may have been in response to Vicki Gunvalson's recent Instagram story, where he seemed to make fun of Sean's heels.