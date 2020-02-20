& # 39; RHOA & # 39; Cynthia Bailey shows her Twerk birthday for the Gram!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey celebrated her 53rd birthday this week, and the reality show star decided to release a video of her getting her twerking skills in a dance studio.

RHOA viewers will know that Cynthia is notoriously bad, but she is always willing to try, but with a wedding on the horizon, the former supermodel seems to be working hard to level out her lackluster twerking skills.

"I think the twerkk Sh * t birthday exchange video, I really tried. I think the boots helped me,quot; Oh and YOU ARE WELCOME ", he wrote in the caption of the video. "@itsmikehill my exaggerated man in the background🙈

#hustlers #pisceswomen #twerkycynt #veterantwerkchallenge #veterantwerk in my @evamarcille voice😂 "

Some of his famous friends commented on the publication and encouraged it:

"Lol Cynthia, you're making me laugh! You better work and work and work 😘😘😘😘😘😘," wrote actress Tasha Smith.

Shamea Morton wrote: "Yaaaaaas😂🙌🏾 WERK,quot;.

Have Cynthia's twerking skills level up or not?