& # 39; RHOA & # 39; Cynthia Bailey shows her Twerk birthday for the Gram!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey celebrated her 53rd birthday this week, and the reality show star decided to release a video of her getting her twerking skills in a dance studio.

RHOA viewers will know that Cynthia is notoriously bad, but she is always willing to try, but with a wedding on the horizon, the former supermodel seems to be working hard to level out her lackluster twerking skills.

