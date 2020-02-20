36 hours in Basel – The New York Times

Basel is, perhaps, the only city in the world that has the best experience at 4 a.m. of a monday. On a particular Monday, that is: the one that happens after Ash Wednesday, when almost all the locals with a pulse show up in the old town for a parade known as Morgenstreich. Then, in the fourth bell of the bells in the oldest church in Basel, all the city lights go out and costume bands called "cliques,quot; are dressed Start up a tune to signal the beginning of the Basel Fasnacht. This exceptionally exciting 72-hour Lenten Carnival illustrates an essential truth about this cosmopolitan coastal city of 170,000 inhabitants that embraces Alsace and the Black Forest. Basel may be better known for Art Basel, the world's largest art fair (June 18-21 this year), for its museums and pharmaceutical companies, and as the birthplace of tennis legend Roger Federer. But it is, above all, a city of traditions, none more appreciated than Fasnacht (March 1-4), which the locals call the three best days of the year. Travelers on quick tours of the mainland can miss Basel, which is a shame because it has an old town as charming as any other in Europe, a collection of 40 museums and hospitals that take pride in showing their hometown. In an era in which the world's most popular destinations are often under siege with too many tourists, underestimated but equally attractive places like Basel deserve a second look.
Friday
1) 3 p.m. Rhine Time
Start your weekend adventure in Kleinbasel along the banks of the Rhine, the soul of this city since a Celtic tribe first established itself on this bend of the river during the Bronze Age. The side of Kleinbasel (Little Basel) is a great place for a riverfront ride on an electric bicycle, available at the main train station for 20 Swiss francs per day, or about $ 20.50 with a BaselCard (free with any hotel stay, also includes a 50 percent discount admissions to museums and other benefits). But if you want to become an honorary Basler, you must also feel the current of the river. In the summer, swim on the Rhine clean and fresh and then repair it in a bucket by the river (place) for a drink or snack is the tradition par excellence of Basel. Another tradition, which can be done throughout the year (if the weather permits), is to cross to Grossbasel (Greater Basel) in one of the four wooden ferries of the city (1.60 francs), which use only power Natural of the river currents.
2) 4 p.m. The medieval power couple of Basel
Basel Cathedral was consecrated 1,000 years ago on October 11, 1019, on the site of an earlier church and in the presence of the Holy Roman Emperor, Henry II (who became the patron saint of Basel) and his wife, Cunigunde. The two were a medieval power couple who made vows of virginity and inspired cult followers. It is an impressive place that looks best with an expert guide like Dr. Helen Liebendörfer ([email protected]), a lovely English-speaking guide who will show you fascinating sites here and in other places in the city that you would otherwise pass without a second glance. Inside, do not miss the tomb of Erasmus of Rotterdam, which was established in Basel and lived for a time in a house that is now an interesting pharmacy museum.
3) 6 p.m. How the other half lives
You may not have the francs to spend on a room in the opulent five-star hotel Grand Hotel Les Trois Rois, but you should absolutely Change to your least wrinkled outfit and head to the hotel bar for a drink. This great lady full of chandeliers, founded in 1681, is one of the oldest and best urban hotels in Europe. When the weather is nice, try to get a seat outside with a panoramic view of the Rhine, otherwise, relax by the fireplace and enjoy the elegant atmosphere. A glass of the pink house costs 9 francs; a cheeseburger and fries, about 48.
4) 8 p.m. Immersed in the atmosphere.
Schlüsselzunft is a charming Old World restaurant in a guild building dating from 1306 on a pedestrian street in the charming old town of Basel. The upstairs has a pleasant atmosphere of the Knights of the Round Table and the ground level has a ceramic stone oven dating from 1850 in the center of the dining room. The menu changes frequently, but the most recent highlights of the menu include Kalbsleberstreifen, sliced veal liver with Madeira sauce (36 francs) and Rehgeschnetzeltes, deer strips with mushrooms from the forest in cream sauce (38 francs).
Saturday
5) 9 a.m. Greater Basel versus Small Basel
Start your Saturday with a slow walk through Mittlere Brücke (Middle Bridge), as the Baslers have done since it opened in 1226. Take note of the small chapel (Käppelijoch), a reproduction of an old chapel on the bridge where suspicion of witches, adulterers and convicted criminals. they were thrown into the Rhine. He walks towards Grossbasel and, just after leaving the bridge, looks at the statue of the king with his tongue out of Kleinbasel. Walk on foot to Andreasplatz, a charming square that comes alive during Fasnacht. There is a collection of interesting shops, a statue of a monkey eating grapes and hidden in the back corner, Holzofenbäckei Bio Andreas, an excellent and quite peculiar organic bakery that has a love letter to its wood oven on its website. ("Dear oven, you're so hot and steamy … that you turn me on.") They have good, strong coffee and delicious croissants, cakes and great bread.
6) 10 a.m. Like old times
The old town of Basel is a paradise for wandering aimlessly. Three of the city's seven original doors are intact and many houses have their year of construction painted on their doors. Venture down the steps to Ginger Street number 31, and you'll find the irresistible Hoosesagg Museum, a small museum that presents a different themed collection of miniatures every month, courtesy of community members who lend to the museum everything from Eiffel towers to turtles ceramic . There are more hidden stories in each block; for example, English speakers can go through a fascinating alley called Elftausendjungfern Gässlein (11,000 Virgins Lane) without a second look. The name speaks of a precious legend about 11,000 virgins, followers of Santa Úrsula, who arrived in the city by boat in medieval times and was finally martyred in Cologne.
7) 12:30 p.m. Roger's neighborhood
With apologies for Erasmus, Roger Federer is probably the most famous native son of Basel. He grew up in the suburb of Munchenstein in Basel in a house in the Wasserhaus urbanization and perfected his game first in the long and razed Ciba-Geigy club and then in the still thriving Tennis Club Old Boys, where Court 1 bears his name. Take tram number 8 to the Bernerring stop to visit the club, where you can take a tennis class (call ahead) and then enjoy one of the best kept secrets in the city: a 20-franch lunch and three courses at La Vongola, the club restaurant. The pastas are great; If you don't like the daily menu, try the strozzapreti (Italian for priest strangler) with fresh seafood (29.50 francs).
8) 3 p.m. Erotic chocolate
Now is the time to buy all the Swiss chocolate you can pay at Läderach, one of the main chocolatiers in the country. Basel has a small red light district in Kleinbasel, but the most erotic experience in the city is simply to enter this shop and inhale the smell of fine chocolate. Frischschoggi blocks – the silky Swiss milk chocolate with giant hazelnuts from Piedmont could have won the Cold War (if Switzerland had not been neutral). If you want to bring something home that doesn't melt, pick up a box of Basler läckerli, a gingerbread cookie that has inspired cult devotion in these parts since the Middle Ages, in Läckerli Huus (three locations). Get carried away by Spalenberg, one of the most beautiful shopping streets in the city, home to shops like Hejkoh, which features elegant women's clothing, home decor, gifts and a cozy cafeteria where the avocado toast-loving set likes it Get together to enjoy treats and conversations. .
9) 7 p.m. Cordon Bleu Paradise
TO Zum Gifthüttli Bier & Weinstube in Old Town, you will find a pleasant atmosphere of good times, spilled beer and gluttony. The specialties of the house are cordon bleus of several meaty assortments. The menu items include deer fillets, wild boar fillet, cordon bleu deer and the like. Try the cordon bleu schwinger veal stuffed with farmer's bacon and nöldis cheese (34 francs). If you passed through Läderach, you are entitled to the chocolate cake and lava with homemade vanilla ice cream, which is worth walking nine miles that you must make to reduce calories. Enjoy the good times with a craft beer or two at Volta Bräu, a fun brewery that often has free live music or at Matt & Elly Brewery & Kitchen, a newly opened place in Kleinbasel with seasonal beer and food menus.
Sunday
10) 10 a.m. Paperboys lunch
Basel became a center for humanism and publications after the establishment of the University of Basel in 1460, attracting a large number of notable writers and academics, especially Erasmus, who published the New Testament in Greek in 1516. The office of Basel tourism offers excellent Sunday brunch. Tour (50 francs) that includes a tour of the Basel paper mill and a delicious brunch in the museum's restaurant. Located in a charming paper mill next to the canal that was in operation for more than 500 years in the charming St. Alban-Tor district of Basel, the children's museum offers fun practical exhibits that illuminate the history of printing, paper and the writing.
11) noon. Picasso time
Basel is a museum city par excellence, with 40 to choose from, including two powerful art museums: the extensive Kunstmuseum Basel (25 francs, half price with BaselCard; children free), which is free on the first Sunday of each month, and the small one, but worth it, Fondation Beyeler (25 francs, half price with BaselCard; free for 25 and less) in a light-filled building designed by Renzo Piano in a beautiful area of Riehen, north of the city. The Kunstmuseum began as a private art cabinet in the 16th century and is now a world-class museum that is known for its collection of six works by Pablo Picasso, including one of his "Sitting Harlequin,quot; works. In 1967, after the museum was about to lose two Picassos, the private collector who owned them was in debt and needed to sell, local art lovers mobilized, leading the approval of a referendum that allowed the city to buy them for 8 , 4 million francs. Picasso was so moved that he gave the museum three more paintings and a drawing. The museum will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the gift with a special Picasso exhibition that will open on March 2 (free).
12) 2 p.m. Garden walk
Just a few minutes south of the Beyeler Foundation, you will find a charming and relaxing place to end your weekend: the underrated Villa Wenkenhof, an English-style stately villa built in 1735 with beautiful gardens that are free and open to the public every day. days. But Saturday. Roger Federer and Mirka Vavrinec got married here; You can tour the grounds and take photos in the same place that faced the large horse stable to the left of the main village.
Accommodation
Holiday rentals are popular in Basel (although if you stay in a hotel, you will receive a BaselCard, which offers free public transport and half the price in all museums). Prices on Airbnb start at around $ 100 per night for a small apartment and go up, depending on size, quality, location and season.
Krafft Basel is a modern hotel with lots of character, rooms overlooking the river and an excellent location in Kleinbasel, near the Middle Bridge. Herman Hesse wrote part of his novel "Steppenwolf,quot; while living here, and there is an excellent restaurant with a patio that is a paradise to observe people on a sunny day. Rooms from 144 francs.
Established in 1681 on the Rhine, overlooking the Middle Bridge, the Grand Hotel Les Trois Rois feels like one of the great palaces in Europe with chandeliers that seem worth more than the G.D.P. of some countries and furniture that would not be out of place in Versailles. The room rates start at 545 francs.
