36 hours in Basel – The New York Times

Basel is, perhaps, the only city in the world that has the best experience at 4 a.m. of a monday. On a particular Monday, that is: the one that happens after Ash Wednesday, when almost all the locals with a pulse show up in the old town for a parade known as Morgenstreich. Then, in the fourth bell of the bells in the oldest church in Basel, all the city lights go out and costume bands called "cliques,quot; are dressed Start up a tune to signal the beginning of the Basel Fasnacht. This exceptionally exciting 72-hour Lenten Carnival illustrates an essential truth about this cosmopolitan coastal city of 170,000 inhabitants that embraces Alsace and the Black Forest. Basel may be better known for Art Basel, the world's largest art fair (June 18-21 this year), for its museums and pharmaceutical companies, and as the birthplace of tennis legend Roger Federer. But it is, above all, a city of traditions, none more appreciated than Fasnacht (March 1-4), which the locals call the three best days of the year. Travelers on quick tours of the mainland can miss Basel, which is a shame because it has an old town as charming as any other in Europe, a collection of 40 museums and hospitals that take pride in showing their hometown. In an era in which the world's most popular destinations are often under siege with too many tourists, underestimated but equally attractive places like Basel deserve a second look.

Friday

1) 3 p.m. Rhine Time

Start your weekend adventure in Kleinbasel along the banks of the Rhine, the soul of this city since a Celtic tribe first established itself on this bend of the river during the Bronze Age. The side of Kleinbasel (Little Basel) is a great place for a riverfront ride on an electric bicycle, available at the main train station for 20 Swiss francs per day, or about $ 20.50 with a BaselCard (free with any hotel stay, also includes a 50 percent discount admissions to museums and other benefits). But if you want to become an honorary Basler, you must also feel the current of the river. In the summer, swim on the Rhine clean and fresh and then repair it in a bucket by the river (place) for a drink or snack is the tradition par excellence of Basel. Another tradition, which can be done throughout the year (if the weather permits), is to cross to Grossbasel (Greater Basel) in one of the four wooden ferries of the city (1.60 francs), which use only power Natural of the river currents.