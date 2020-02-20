3 bodies found inside Hemet's house – Up News Info Los Angeles

HEMET (CBSLA) – Police are investigating a spooky scene on Thursday at a house in Hemet, where three people were found dead inside.

Just before 9 p.m. On Wednesday, a woman lying in a pool of blood was reported to Hemet police. When officers arrived at the house on Rabbit Peak Way, they found two other bodies inside.

The names of the victims have not been disclosed.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it arrives.

