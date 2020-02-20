3 bodies found inside Hemet's house – Up News Info Los Angeles

HEMET (CBSLA) – Police are investigating a spooky scene on Thursday at a house in Hemet, where three people were found dead inside.

Just before 9 p.m. On Wednesday, a woman lying in a pool of blood was reported to Hemet police. When officers arrived at the house on Rabbit Peak Way, they found two other bodies inside.

%MINIFYHTMLa0c5daecb90c2176878dae284a95397a11% %MINIFYHTMLa0c5daecb90c2176878dae284a95397a12%

The names of the victims have not been disclosed.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it arrives.