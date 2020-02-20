26 years found shot dead in the Dallas apartment complex – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 26-year-old man was found dead in an apartment complex in northeast Dallas on Wednesday night, police said.

Police said they responded to a shooting at the Twelve 6 Ten at the Park apartments at 12610 Jupiter Road just before 11 p.m.

When officers arrived, police said they found Hosia Abdallah Jr. killed by multiple gunshot wounds.

His death is being investigated as a homicide. There were no arrests while police continue to search for possible suspects.

Anyone with information should call the police at 214.671.3690. Crime Stoppers is offering a $ 5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment, and can be reached at 214.373.8477.