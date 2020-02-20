200 days of siege to Kashmir: a mother awaits her imprisoned son | Kashmir News News

Srinagar, Kashmir administered by India – Ateeqa Begum has made several rounds in court since his son, Faisal Aslam Mir, was arrested on August 6 last year, a day after India revoked Kashmir's autonomy.

On Thursday, 200 days have elapsed since the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a paralyzing security and communications blockade in the Muslim majority region, with thousands of cashmeres locked up as part of the repression.

Mir, 22, is among hundreds of people detained in Kashmir administered by India. according to the Public Security Law (PSA), which Amnesty International has described as "draconian,quot;. Many of the detainees have been transferred to prisons throughout India.

Ateeqa says his son was arrested when he left his home in the Maisuma town of Srinagar, the main city in the region, to buy medicine.

She longs to meet Mir, who was transferred to a jail in the city of Agra, about 1,100 km from Srinagar. But she can't afford to travel. Her husband, Muhammad Aslam Mir, died more than a decade ago. leaving two children, including a daughter who is now married.

During the past seven months, Ateeqa says he visits government offices, attends court hearings and visits shrines in the hope that his son will be released.

Ghulam Muhammad Bhat sits in his tailor shop in Srinagar. He has been struggling to free his son from jail (Masrat Zahra / Al Jazeera)

"He was my entire world and his absence is driving me crazy," she says.

"Everyone, neighbors, relatives, tell me I should have patience, but how much?" Ateeqa asks in his house, where he lives alone. "I just want to see him once so I can have some peace. I don't know about his condition."

Insomnia

Ateeqa is fighting multiple battles for his son as his health deteriorates; She suffers from insomnia, high blood pressure and mood swings.

"I feel very helpless," he told Al Jazeera while waiting for another court hearing scheduled for March 2.

"It seems that my whole world has collapsed without it. It is the purpose of my life and I will not stop fighting to free it."

A police record says his son was involved in "secessionist activities and creating large-scale violence in the area."

In most PSA cases, detainees have been accused of "creating violence and public order problems."

Three former chief ministers of the region, who has witnessed an armed rebellion since the late 1980s, were also detained under the PSA. The separatists have been fighting for independence or a merger with neighboring Pakistan. The Muslim majority region is disputed by India and Pakistan.

& # 39; Preventive detention & # 39;

A senior police officer defended the detention of young Kashmir men, many of them accused of throwing stones.

"An exercise was carried out to identify people who throw chronic stones that have multiple FIRs (first information reports or police complaints) registered against them to keep them out of circulation," the official told Al Jazeera on condition of anonymity.

"The preventive detention law was invoked to deter other elements and send a blunt message."

Ateeqa says his son used to participate in protests a few years ago, but recently he lived a normal life and worked in a store as a seller.

"The government is humiliating our children and does not let them live."

The elimination of Article 370, which granted Kashmir a measure of autonomy, was revoked by the ruling Hindu Nationalist Party Bharatiya Janata (BJP), which had campaigned to strip the special state of the region.

Kashmir activists fear that the repeal of Article 370 has changed geographical realities in Kashmir by eliminating a seven-decade law that had protected the region's demography.

While some restrictions have been alleviated, a partial ban on the Internet continues with a complete ban on the use of social networks.

A report from the Jammu Kashmir Civil Society Coalition says that 412 people have been booked under PSA from August 5 to December 31 of last year.

For seven months, delayed court hearings and the "desperate justice system,quot; have been affecting their families.

& # 39; No mercy & # 39;

Another case involves Bano, 45, whose youngest son was arrested under the same law and imprisoned in the Agra jail in northern Uttar Pradesh.

Bano, who only gave a name, says that at midnight on August 2 last year, his son, Ahmad, 25, was sleeping in his room when the police arrived and took him away.

"The police told us that he will be released after an hour of interrogation, but seven months have passed," Bano says, adding that his mother-in-law died of a heart attack one day after Ahmad was taken to Agra prison. .

"She was very close to him. She went crazy when she heard that they took him away. He went to the whole town telling people about him and the next day he was sleeping and complained of chest pain," he says, fighting the tears.

The imprisonment of young men in distant prisons has been difficult for families, particularly single mothers like Ateeqa.

Both Mir and Ahmad have been arrested for throwing stones. Police documents say they have also been involved in causing prior violence.

Ghulam Muhammad Bhat's son, Aqib Bhat, 27, who was selling dinnerware in a cart in front of the largest mosque in the region in Srinagar, is also being held under the PSA for throwing stones.

"He used to participate in the protests in 2016, but now he was just doing his normal job," says Bhat, who continues to work in his tailor shop despite his poor health.

The 55-year-old says his son was called by the police before August 5 and later "for no reason,quot; booked and sent to a jail in Agra.

"My son is disabled. He was beaten with pellets in his left eye and cannot see correctly, he still was not shown mercy. He underwent multiple surgeries, but the police do not let our children live even if they stay away from the protest "Bhat says.