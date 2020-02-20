2 friends leaving the island die when their car mysteriously gets off the ferry

On a typical day, the ferry ride from Miami Beach to neighboring Fisher Island takes less than 10 minutes. The luxury SUVs line up in neat rows on the deck and cross the calm deep blue waters of Biscayne Bay to the rich tourist community, which can only be reached by helicopter or boat, which calls itself the "private island most exclusive in Florida. "

"From the moment you get on the ferry, a wave of calm invades you, as you know the luxury, beauty and lifestyle that await you," promises the Fisher Island Club.

But on Tuesday afternoon, a mysterious tragedy shocked the idyllic island community. Minutes on the trip from Fisher Island to Miami Beach, a blue Mercedes-Benz 2019 left the ferry and sank 50 feet to the bottom of the channel known as Government Cut. The two women inside, identified by the Miami-Dade Police Department as Emma Afra, 63, and Viviane Brahms, 75, both died. Multiple sources told the Miami Herald that friends were cuddled in the backseat of the car.

"It's a jarring tragedy," Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, D, told Up News Info Miami. “When we found out, everyone stopped and started thinking about these poor souls and their families. I think the whole community is very shocked. ”

Both the Miami-Dade Police Department and the United States Coast Guard are investigating what appears to be a strange unusual accident. Ferry-related deaths are extremely rare in developed countries such as the United States, which have high safety standards for passenger vessels, the Herald reported. And when a death occurs, it is usually the result of a collision, not a car sliding overboard.

Still, some residents of the island obsessed with privacy say they understand how a misstep could have ended in a disaster. The four ferries that service Fisher Island have to be open at the front and rear so cars can enter and exit. Once the ferry leaves the pier, only a thin blue tarp serves as a barrier. Aerial images captured by WPLG after the accident showed that the tarp had been torn down and that a car was missing in the front of the boat.

“We assumed that maybe she touched the accelerator instead of the brake. That's what everyone thinks, "Fisher Island resident Diane Siegel told Up News Info Miami in a video." I've been living here for 23 years and this has never happened. "

The Herald cited sources close to the investigation that reinforced that theory, saying they think Afra forgot to put her car in the parking lot when she boarded the ferry, and then accidentally stepped on the wrong pedal once the car started rolling. Witnesses reportedly told police that, just as the ferry was leaving Fisher Island, the Mercedes suddenly accelerated and crossed the barrier.

When passengers drive aboard the ferry, they are greeted by a sign that reminds them to activate the parking brake, the Herald reported. Ferry workers also place blocks next to each car's tires to prevent them from slipping. But a driver who steps on the accelerator could theoretically drive on those blocks.

Since the ferry didn't have video cameras that captured what was happening on the deck, according to the Herald, it's hard to say for sure if that was what happened with the Mercedes.

John Hickey, a Miami-based maritime lawyer, told the newspaper that the ferry crew should have reminded passengers to make sure their cars were parked and that the parking brakes were activated. He also asked why the ferry did not have a more substantial barrier. Other small ferries have metal doors at their front and rear ends, which are not removed until the ship has safely docked.

"The network on the Fisher Island ferry is quite insufficient," Hickey said. "It's pretty flimsy. It won't hold anything."

According to WPLG, the ship, known as Pelican, had just been inspected by the Coast Guard last month. The 113-foot vessel has been in service since 1981 and is one of four ferries owned by the Fisher Island Community Association, which has said it will cooperate fully with the investigation.

Frequently classified as the richest or most expensive zip code in the United States, Fisher Island is home to approximately 700 families, according to Bloomberg News, although most are there only for a few months of the year. With an average annual income of $ 2.2 million, residents have access to an aviary and an observatory, as well as more standard services such as beaches, golf courses and spas.

Although most of the island's residents prefer to move in golf carts, the private ferry has been transporting round-trip cars for decades, operating 24 hours a day. Those who can afford to spend $ 1,475 per night on a hotel suite at the Fisher Island Club are warned that "pre-established security clearance,quot; is required to board the ferry, "ensuring security and exclusivity."

DRAWING THE HEART: Police divers found the bodies of Emma Afra and Viviane Brahms hugging each other in the back of the car submerged underwater. In a strange accident, the car accelerated from the Fisher Island ferry to the sea https://t.co/IQqZMecF7F pic.twitter.com/Fz9i4tGWv6 – David Ovalle (@ DavidOvalle305) February 20, 2020

On Wednesday, the Fisher Island Community Association said it regretted the loss of Afra, who lived on the island, and Brahms, who was visiting from Harrison, New York. "Our hearts and prayers are with their families and loved ones at this difficult time," said a statement shared with local media.

Before their death, the two women had attended art and cocktail openings together in New York and Miami. Afra volunteered for Kristi House, a nonprofit organization that works to combat trafficking and child sexual abuse, but took a break for a few years after the death of her husband. "I think it is tragic that, just when you are ready to commit again, this happens," the organization's CEO, Amanda Altman, told WPLG.