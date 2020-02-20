2 dead after Sydney to Melbourne derails train in Australia

A train from Sydney to Melbourne derailed on Thursday, killing two people on board and injuring several more of the approximately 160 passengers, authorities said.

Ambulance and police services were called to Wallan, a rural town 30 miles north of Melbourne, on Thursday night, where five wagons of an express long-distance passenger train had left the tracks.

One person was transferred to Melbourne in stable condition and 11 people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the local state ambulance service said in a statement.

In pictures and photos of the scene, the train cars lay sideways off the tracks while the passengers watched. Some said the driver was injured in the accident.