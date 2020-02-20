2 dead after Sydney to Melbourne derails train in Australia

A train from Sydney to Melbourne derailed on Thursday, killing two people on board and injuring several more of the approximately 160 passengers, authorities said.
Ambulance and police services were called to Wallan, a rural town 30 miles north of Melbourne, on Thursday night, where five wagons of an express long-distance passenger train had left the tracks.
One person was transferred to Melbourne in stable condition and 11 people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the local state ambulance service said in a statement.
In pictures and photos of the scene, the train cars lay sideways off the tracks while the passengers watched. Some said the driver was injured in the accident.
"Suddenly, it seemed we were slowing down to a very fast stop," said Scott Rickard, a passenger, at Australian Broadcasting Corporation.
"Things flew out of our tables, people began to move, luggage flew out," he added. "There were people lying everywhere and we had to make sure that people were not injured."
Paramedics used a nearby service station as a temporary site to treat the injured and railroad officials were investigating the scene, said the Country Fire Authority.
The train, which departed from Sydney on Thursday morning, had been severely delayed, and passengers said it had stopped before the accident. "More delays," he wrote Ms. Rickard on Twitter. “I thought the XPT was an express train? Walking distance to #Melbourne. "
Early in the day, the train line said a computer failure near Wallan had delayed trains, although it was not clear if the accident was related to the fault.
Other train services on the line between Sydney and Melbourne were canceled and passengers were ordered on the trains behind the incident to disembark.
