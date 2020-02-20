2 Chainz talks about the danger of being & # 39; rapper & # 39; after the death of Pop Smoke

%MINIFYHTML8abd97ed33e49211e0a5d01b338b8de311% %MINIFYHTML8abd97ed33e49211e0a5d01b338b8de312%

The success creator of & # 39; Mercy & # 39; He remembers the terrible experiences he has dealt with since he became famous, while 50 Cent and Nicki Minaj suggest that Pop Smoke's death was caused by & # 39; jealousy.

2 Chainz is sharing an idea of ​​the disadvantage of being a successful rap star because of Pop SmokeThe tragic death. Half of the southern hip-hop duo Playaz Circle He reflected on the terrible experiences he has dealt with since he became famous in an Instagram post dated Wednesday, February 19.

"Success is dangerous, you sure want this shit," he wrote on a plain black background. In the caption, he detailed what happened and that put his life at risk: "He was shot in San Francisco, arrested in Maryland, La, New York and Oklahoma, and I had to stop the call with the police in Oklahoma, Cali's place was broken 4 times on tape and one of them even let them call. "

He claimed that all those things happened "SINCE I HAVE BEEN A & # 39; RAPPER & # 39;". Noticing the irony of Pop Smoke's death, he added, "You literally have to pray to come home safely! But then you're not even safe at home …" He finished his legend with "my condolences."

While 2 Chainz suggested that success would endanger the life of a rapper, 50 cents Y Nicki Minaj He hinted at his own tribute to the murdered star that jealousy caused his death. "There is no success without jealousy, betrayal comes from those who are close. R.i.P," Fifty wrote along with his picture with the rising star. Meanwhile, Nicki mourned the death of his collaborator "Welcome to the party" when he wrote: "The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Incredible. Rest in peace, Pop."

Pop Smoke was killed in a robbery at his home in Hollywood Hills, California, on Wednesday, February 19 in the morning. Two men with sweatshirts and masks stormed the premises and reportedly fired multiple shots, hitting and critically injuring the 20-year-old star. The men were seen fleeing on foot.

Pop Smoke was taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood, where he was pronounced dead. The suspects have not yet been identified and remain free.

Hours before his death, the star born in New York City flaunted his wealth on Instagram. He could be seen posing with a pile of cash inside his car with his house mate Mike. "GET A RIGHT PASSION WITH THE POCKET UP EM LOUIS V LOUIS V LOUIS," he wrote in the caption.