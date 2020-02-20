2 Chainz explains why being successful could be dangerous

Following the shocking death of Pop Smoke, many of his teammates have been sending their condolences and talking about the dangers of being in the hip-hop game.

In a recent Instagram post, 2 Chainz talked about how being successful could be dangerous, and used his own personal experiences to prove his point.

The said“I was shot in San Francisco, I was arrested in Maryland, Los Angeles, New York and Oklahoma had a stalemate with the police in Oklahoma, the place of Cali was divided into 4 times on tape and one of them even left his phone. EVERYTHING SINCE I HAVE BEEN A "RAPPER,quot;, you literally have to pray, so you can come home safely! But then you're not even safe at home … 🙏🏿🙏🏿 my condolences. "

His message came after the shocking news that Pop Smoke had been shot deadly in Los Angeles. As we reported earlier, his murder occurred in what appeared to be an invasion of the house.

However, early Thursday, new reports He claimed that the murder turned out to be a targeted blow and not a robbery, as the alleged shooter was reportedly seen in a surveillance video leaving the house without taking anything.

Many rappers in the hip-hop community have advocated stopping violence, as many artists continue to lose their lives at such an early age. One of the many great names to speak after the news of his death was Nicki Minaj.

She said: “The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as them. tomb. Amazing. Rest in peace, Pop. "

Roommates, please keep keeping Pop Smoke's loved ones in prayer.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94