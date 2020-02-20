2 Chainz after the death of Pop Smoke: & # 39; Success is dangerous & # 39;

Home Entertainment 2 Chainz after the death of Pop Smoke: & # 39; Success...

2 Chainz after the death of Pop Smoke: 'Success is dangerous'

Rapper 2 Chainz jumped on Instagram to send a message to other young rappers, warning them that "success is dangerous," after the shooting murder of Pop Smoke in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

"I was shot in San Francisco, I was arrested in Maryland, La, New York and Oklahoma," wrote 2 Chainz. "I had a call with the police in Oklahoma, the Cali spot broke 4 times on a tape and one of them even let them call,quot; EVERYTHING SINCE I HAVE BEEN A & # 39; RAPPER & # 39; You literally have to pray "to make it back home safe !! But then not even safe at home .. 🙏🏿🙏🏿 my condolences."

