2 Chainz after the death of Pop Smoke: & # 39; Success is dangerous & # 39;

Rapper 2 Chainz jumped on Instagram to send a message to other young rappers, warning them that "success is dangerous," after the shooting murder of Pop Smoke in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

"I was shot in San Francisco, I was arrested in Maryland, La, New York and Oklahoma," wrote 2 Chainz. "I had a call with the police in Oklahoma, the Cali spot broke 4 times on a tape and one of them even let them call,quot; EVERYTHING SINCE I HAVE BEEN A & # 39; RAPPER & # 39; You literally have to pray "to make it back home safe !! But then not even safe at home .. 🙏🏿🙏🏿 my condolences."

The reality television star, Safaree, also turned to his social networks, warning against the display of cash on social networks:

"For all my young Kings, have money in the bank or outside social networks. I know that some people may not be used to having a lot of money, but do your best and avoid showing it on social networks." I didn't face that phase, but I learned from it, "he wrote.

They are right?