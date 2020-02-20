170,000 Time Warner customers with low Internet speeds will receive $ 18 million in credits – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLba0330fc2aefe4fc2c7408886a9c94cb11% %MINIFYHTMLba0330fc2aefe4fc2c7408886a9c94cb12%

– If you are one of the tens of thousands of Time Warner customers in California who had to deal with slow internet speeds, you might be eligible to receive a credit on your next bill.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday that it has reached a $ 18.8 million settlement in a lawsuit against Time Warner Cable, which became Charter Spectrum, for approximately 170,000 customers who received lower Internet speeds of what the company said it offered in its deceptive advertising.

Charter Communications bought Time Warner Cable in May 2016. Charter then turned around and rated Time Warner Cable's Internet and TV service as Spectrum.

The lawsuit, however, only applies to customers who had Time Warner internet from 2013 until the purchase of 2016.

Time Warner used "deceptive advertising practices to attract consumers to pay for high-speed Internet services that the company could not offer, as of 2013," the prosecutor's office said in a press release.

Affected customers will automatically see a $ 90 or $ 180 credit on their Spectrum bill within 60 days, the prosecutor's office said. Customers who received obsolete modems from Time Warner will receive the $ 90 credit, while those who received obsolete modems and paid for a higher Internet speed will receive a credit of $ 180.

The district attorney's office said it is the biggest restitution in a consumer protection lawsuit.

"This historic agreement serves as a warning to all companies in California that deceptive practices are bad for consumers and bad for business," Los Angeles County prosecutor Jackie Lacey wrote in a statement.

In addition, all Spectrum Internet customers in California who also have Spectrum TV will be offered three free months of Showtime. Those who do not have Spectrum TV will be offered Spectrum Choice, a streaming service.

Charter Spectrum provided the following statement to CBS2:

“We are pleased to have reached this agreement with California regarding certain advertising practices of Time Warner Cable in California before our merger of 2016. We cooperate fully in the review, we have solved this matter in a comprehensive manner, and this is expressly not a finding. Not an admission of responsibility. Charter has made and continues to make significant investments to improve Internet service throughout the state, including raising the basic level speeds of our flagship service to 200Mbps and launching Spectrum Internet Gig. We look forward to continuing to provide the best Internet, TV, mobile and voice products and services to our California customers. "

To read the full documents of the trial, click here.