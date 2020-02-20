17 years have passed since the mother was killed in an unsolved escape after leaving her son in hockey – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A $ 12,500 reward is offered for information on an unsuccessful case in 2003 that killed a mother who had just left her son for hockey in Maple Grove.

According to Maple Grove police, Rebecca Nelson was the victim of an accident of outrage on the night of February 20, 2003 near the Maple Grove Community Center.

"It impacts me more than I think," said Jim Nelson, Rebecca's husband. "I always get depressed this week."

Shortly after leaving his son at the door of the ice arena for a hockey game, Nelson was found seriously injured by an apparent collision of motor vehicles at the intersection of Community Center Lane and Grove Drive.

Nelson died of his injuries that night, leaving Jim and two young children behind.

Maple Grove police say they have investigated several possible clues related to the incident over the years, and continues to investigate in the hope of resolving the case.

Jim says he will never stop working to find justice for Rebecca.

"Trust that it will happen someday, I just don't know when."

Anyone with information should contact the Maple Grove police detective, Dominic Wareham, at 763-494-6196.