14 They die and hundreds get sick in Pakistan, and the cause is a mystery

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan – Authorities are trying to determine the cause of 14 deaths in the southern port city of Karachi, and officials gave conflicting explanations.

Hundreds have become ill from the apparent intoxication, which has left people with chest pains, breathing difficulties and burning eyes.

Some officials have attributed the illnesses and deaths to a gas leak that began Sunday night in Keamari, a coastal neighborhood near the main port of Karachi. The news of the apparent leak quickly spread panic in several other neighborhoods, and the nervous residents and merchants organized a protest on Tuesday against the authorities for their failure to detect the cause of the problem.

At least 500 people have reported that they are sick, and many are hospitalized in critical condition.

Schools and factories have been closed in Keamari, and Pakistan State Oil has temporarily suspended operations at an oil terminal in the port.