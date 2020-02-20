14 They die and hundreds get sick in Pakistan, and the cause is a mystery

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan – Authorities are trying to determine the cause of 14 deaths in the southern port city of Karachi, and officials gave conflicting explanations.
Hundreds have become ill from the apparent intoxication, which has left people with chest pains, breathing difficulties and burning eyes.
Some officials have attributed the illnesses and deaths to a gas leak that began Sunday night in Keamari, a coastal neighborhood near the main port of Karachi. The news of the apparent leak quickly spread panic in several other neighborhoods, and the nervous residents and merchants organized a protest on Tuesday against the authorities for their failure to detect the cause of the problem.
At least 500 people have reported that they are sick, and many are hospitalized in critical condition.
Schools and factories have been closed in Keamari, and Pakistan State Oil has temporarily suspended operations at an oil terminal in the port.
Other officials said they were leaning toward the possibility that deaths and illnesses were caused by soy dust that could have spread during unloading from a docked ship, causing allergic reactions. Provincial and municipal governments have not given a definitive answer.
The Sindh Province Environmental Protection Agency said it suspects that hydrogen sulfide gas emissions from the oil facility at the port could have caused widespread illness in nearby residential neighborhoods. But the province's chemical science laboratory and Karachi Port Trust officials have attributed the diseases and deaths to the release of methyl bromide, which is used in the fumigation of large ships in the port.
Jamil Akhtar, president of Karachi Port Trust, told local media that the problem did not originate in the port. He said all terminals and berths had been checked.
As news of the problem spread earlier this week, Ali Haider Zaidi, the federal maritime affairs minister, said in a tweet on Monday that business at the port had not been interrupted.
"I toured the entire port today," he said. in the tweet. "It was the usual, with docked ships and loading / unloading cargo."
Contradictory responses from provincial and federal authorities have received widespread criticism and fueled the speculation of a cover-up.
"The entire episode shows that Pakistan still has a long way to go in disaster and crisis management," said Omar R. Quraishi, a Karachi journalist. "It's been three days and the gas has not been officially identified, the source has not been officially disclosed, much less connected."
