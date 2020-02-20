10 best events and things to do in Boston this weekend: February 20-23, 2020

Skip Netflix this weekend: here are 10 ways to get out of your home and not get bored in the city. If you want BosTen to be delivered to your inbox every Thursday, click here. Do you want more things to do? See our calendar of events at boston.com/events. You can also learn even more about incredible events in Boston by joining the Facebook group BosTen.

%MINIFYHTML87ca472db99941c8a68d05e873093a0111% %MINIFYHTML87ca472db99941c8a68d05e873093a0112%

Disney on Ice will return to Boston this weekend, giving young people the chance to see some of their favorite Mouse House characters perform acrobatic feats on roller skates. This year's show, called "Road Trip Adventures," takes the public to recent movie venues such as "Mary Poppins Returns," "Toy Story 4," "Moana," and "Frozen," and will also feature princesses and classics. from popular Disney. characters like Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy. (Thursday, February 20 to Sunday, February 23 at various times; TD Garden, Boston; $ 20 and more; all ages)

Food writer, author and ex Don Restaurant critic John Mariani knows one or two things about what we eat, especially when it comes to Italian food. The author of "How Italian food conquered the world,quot; will share his experience during a free talk organized by the Boston University Gastronomy Program, accompanied by selected pieces from his collection of 20th-century restaurant menus. (Thursday, February 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m .; Boston University, Peter Fuller Building, 808 Commonwealth Ave., Room 131, Boston; free; all ages)

Hip-hop veteran Busta Rhymes has almost three decades of clues that twist his tongue in his name, from "Woo Hah! I have everything under control,quot; to "Give me some more." While the rapper has not released a new album since "Year of the Dragon,quot; in 2012, he has more than enough hits for the crowd to move this Friday on Big Night Live. It is not known if Rhymes will make time during his visit to Boston to visit the small island of Shrewsbury that bears his name unofficially. (Friday, February 21 from 10 p.m.; Big Night Live, Boston; $ 25 and more; 21+)

On National Margarita Day, yes, it's one thing: Lolita Kitchen & Tequila Bar in Fort Point rewards daisy fans by sending a free taco with every margarita purchase; Until 5 p.m., diners can accompany their drink with a chicken taco, vegetables or courtesy pastor. Do you want to feel even better with your tequila consumption? Twenty percent of all margarita jar sales will be donated to World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that provides meals to people affected by natural disasters. (Saturday, February 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Lolita Kitchen & Tequila Bar Fort Point, Boston; free with purchase, over 21 years old)

Located on the campus of the Massachusetts School of Art and Design, the MassArt Museum of Art has the mission of making contemporary art accessible to all through daily free admission. The museum will make its grand opening on Saturday at noon, with an installation by Portuguese artist Joana Vasconcelos, an exhibition that shows artists working at the intersection of contemporary art and videogames, and an installation by the Ghost of a Dream artist collective in the lobby . (Saturday, February 22 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.; MassArt, Boston; free; all ages)

If you can't go to the mountain, let the mountain come to you. The Union Square Bow Market, a one-stop shop for vintage clothing, beer, wine, pierogis, stationery and, well, almost anything else you may need, is organizing your annual event after skiing. The patio will be transformed into a cozy meeting place: drink Remnant Brewing beer by a bonfire, enjoy refreshments under a blanket and come dressed to impress with your best retro snow suit. (Saturday, February 22 from noon to 6 p.m .; Bow Market, Somerville; free admission, all ages)

CRASHfest, an annual world music festival, will return for another edition this weekend with 10 artists covering various genres, from Afrobeat to Klezmer. Highlights include a concert version of the Broadway musical Tony Award winner "Fela!" and a performance by the Grammy Bokanté nominated supergroup. (Saturday, February 22 at 5:30 p.m.; House of Blues, Boston; $ 48-55; all ages)

You don't need to be a daily Love Letters reader to know that sometimes not everything goes well in the bedroom. This Saturday, the quintet of storytellers behind "Awkward Sex … and the City,quot; will take the stage at Rockwell as part of Naughty Valentine's Day Tour to tell stories about some of their most painful sexual encounters. . (Saturday, February 22 at 9:30 p.m.; The Rockwell, Boston; $ 15; 18+)

Beignets Gumbo. King's cake Live music. Did you have any doubt that the southern hot spot, The Porch, was going to make Mardi Gras correctly? Guests can purchase tickets for street food stations that offer classic NOLA snacks, while an aerial waiter will serve drinks of tequila and DTO (Daiquiri Time Outs) made with Plantation rum. Move your body to the rhythm of the Hot Tamale Brass Band before looking for another slice of king cake. (Sunday, February 23 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; The Porch Southern Fare and Juke Joint, Medford; free admission, all ages)

For those of you who love cat videos (honestly, who doesn't?), Pause your Sunday plans and go to the Coolidge Corner Theater for CatVideo Fest, an annual compilation of the latest and best cat videos. Sure, you can watch 72 minutes of cat videos on the Internet for free, but each ticket sold to CatVideoFest raises money for local feline charities. (Sunday, February 23 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Coolidge Corner Theater, Brookline; $ 12-14; all ages)