1 dead after SVU crashed into the car after unable to stop at the intersection of western Wisconsin – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A 54-year-old man died Thursday morning after an SUV did not stop at a stop sign in western Wisconsin and crashed into his car.

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened around 5:45 a.m. at the intersection of STH 85 and CTH O, just southwest of Eau Claire.

A Ford Explorer that was going north on CTH O did not stop at the intersection and hit a Honda Civic westbound.

The crew had to get the Civic driver out of his car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Explorer driver, a 67-year-old man, suffered minor injuries. He was not hospitalized.

The accident is still under investigation.