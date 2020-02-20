Home Local News 1 dead, 2 seriously injured in Western Wis. Front Shock – Up...

1 dead, 2 seriously injured in Western Wis. Front Shock – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – One person is dead and two others suffered fatal injuries in a frontal crash in western Wisconsin.

According to Wisconsin officials, the accident happened at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 63 of the United States on Highway Y of Truck County in Pierce County, near Spring Valley.

There, a Kia passenger car was traveling north on US 63 and a Buick passenger car was traveling south. Then, the Kia went to the left of the center line and collided head-on with the Buick.

A passenger at the Buick, an 80-year-old woman from Ellsworth, Wisconsin, died in the accident. The Buick driver, a 91-year-old man also from Ellsworth, received life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

The Kia driver, a 22-year-old woman from La Crescent, Minnesota, also received fatal injuries and was taken by plane to an area hospital.

The accident is being investigated by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

