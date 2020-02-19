Youtuber Natalia Taylor pretends Bali vacation in Ikea

%MINIFYHTML39572c29395b4e4c53b9dd8ee35b88a911% %MINIFYHTML39572c29395b4e4c53b9dd8ee35b88a912%

A YouTube star who wanted to demonstrate how easy it is to "pretend that you are someone you are not,quot; online revealed how he pretended a holiday in Bali with photos taken in Ikea.

Natalia Taylor, 23, of California, has 316,000 followers on Instagram and almost 2 million followers on YouTube.

%MINIFYHTML39572c29395b4e4c53b9dd8ee35b88a913% %MINIFYHTML39572c29395b4e4c53b9dd8ee35b88a914%

The vlogger revealed that he decided to try how easy it was to pretend he was on an exotic vacation, after noticing that an increasing number of influential people were caught pretending they were away or taking pictures on fake funds.

%MINIFYHTML39572c29395b4e4c53b9dd8ee35b88a915% %MINIFYHTML39572c29395b4e4c53b9dd8ee35b88a916%

The influencer decided to take the photographer Ally Amodeo to her local Ikea and make an impromptu photo shoot in front of confused clients and staff, before searching for labels of travelers at the Bali airport and republishing them, ensuring there was a timeline & # 39; realistic & # 39; That will include travel. in their stories, before posting photos of Ikea with geographical location tags.

However, Natalia left a clue in her photos: Ikea tag them in the background to see if any of her followers would detect the clue she was faking.

Natalia Taylor, 23, of California, pretended a holiday in Bali on Instagram by sharing images of herself that were taken at a local Ikea, showing her followers how easy it is to pretend online.

The influencer, who has 316,000 followers on Instagram, took photographer Ally Amodeo to her local Ikea for an impromptu photo shoot in front of confused customers and staff.

Speaking in a video that showed his arrival in Ikea, he explained: “ Many influential people have been caught in the act pretending they are away, taking photos in a photo or sharing a publication that is not even them.

"I wanted to test my followers to see how many of them would notice if I pretended to be away."

Then she was seen with all her hair and makeup, posing in one of the store's bathtubs, before using a room as a possible hotel and pretending to order room service.

She admitted: "It was a bit awkward since everyone was watching us and we were nervous about being caught by an Ikea worker."

Natalia used Bali geotagging for all posts shared in her main feed, while posting fake photos of herself & # 39; traveling & # 39; in his Instagram stories

The influencer documented the entire experiment in a video posted on her YouTube, where she has about 2 million followers, and Natalia admits that she wanted to "test,quot; her followers.

Before sharing the Ikea session in her main feed, Natalia posted several fake photos of her supposedly traveling to Bali to make the whole joke more credible.

Natalia then added: “ I told my photographer Ally to intentionally leave some of Ikea's labels and if you look closely you can see some of them.

"I wanted to leave some Easter eggs for those followers who were too smart."

Explaining how he wanted his story to be more convincing, he explained: “ The timeline on Instagram had to be credible, so I started with my stories and literally took pictures of the Internet for this. I searched the hashtag Bali and found pictures of the airport I took.

"The purpose of this video was to show people how easy it is to trick people into thinking that you are someone you are not."

And Natalie admitted that once the scene was set and she was ready to publish her first snap, she felt nervous about betraying the trust of her followers.

His photographer Ally is seen taking photos while confused clients roam in the background, but fortunately the staff did not prevent them from taking photos.

However, Natalia left a clue in her photos [Ikea tags in the background] to see if any of her followers would detect them and realize that she was pretending.

Natalia admitted that she felt bad for cheating on her followers, most of whom did not realize that she was making jokes.

She said: "I have such a close trust with my followers that posting the first photo made me very nervous."

She continued: "Everyone believed it was there, nobody questions it, even though the Ikea tag is there in the second picture, along with an Ikea iPad."

After revealing that three photos later none of his followers had captured his trick, he admitted: & # 39; I feel like a jerk for having broken my trust with my followers. All comments are friendly. I'm just a great liar who doesn't deserve these amazing followers!

“ I can't believe I got away with the assumption of tricking everyone into thinking that I went to another country, when I really only went to the local Ikea.

& # 39; This video has a lesson: don't trust everything you see on the Internet!

& # 39; Sometimes people want to lie about who you are as a person, and it is apparently not difficult to do so. & # 39;

Then she was seen with all her hair and makeup, posing in one of the store's bathtubs, before using a room as a possible hotel and pretending to order room service.