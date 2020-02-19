Your informative session on Thursday – The New York Times

The spread of coronavirus in China seems to decrease

Although the coronavirus continues to spread in China, its growth seems to be declining: on Wednesday, for the second consecutive day, authorities reported fewer than 2,000 new cases. Even so, public health officials have warned against excessive optimism. Here are the latest updates from around the world and maps of where the virus has spread.

Shortly after reporting its first two cases of coronavirus, Iran reported two deaths. The deaths in mainland China reached 2004, while Hong Kong reported a second death.

Also today, Japan is preparing to allow more passengers to leave the Diamond Princess quarantine cruise, after hundreds of passengers have already been evacuated. There are questions about how safe that is; More than 540 people aboard the ship had tested positive for the virus.