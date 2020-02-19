Your informative session on Thursday – The New York Times

The spread of coronavirus in China seems to decrease
Although the coronavirus continues to spread in China, its growth seems to be declining: on Wednesday, for the second consecutive day, authorities reported fewer than 2,000 new cases. Even so, public health officials have warned against excessive optimism. Here are the latest updates from around the world and maps of where the virus has spread.
Shortly after reporting its first two cases of coronavirus, Iran reported two deaths. The deaths in mainland China reached 2004, while Hong Kong reported a second death.
Also today, Japan is preparing to allow more passengers to leave the Diamond Princess quarantine cruise, after hundreds of passengers have already been evacuated. There are questions about how safe that is; More than 540 people aboard the ship had tested positive for the virus.
Quotable: "It could be unwise for anyone in China, or outside of China, to be complacent that this is under control at this time," said the head of virology at the University of Hong Kong.
Blame fossil fuels for increasing methane
Oil and gas production It may be responsible for a much higher proportion of high methane levels than previously known.
Fossil fuel emissions from human activity have been underestimated by 25 to 40 percent, the researchers reported in the journal Nature. The findings add urgency to the need to control emissions from the fossil fuel industry, which routinely loses or intentionally releases methane into the air.
The degree to which these emissions cause the rise in methane levels has long been debated among scientists: cattle, landfills and other sources related to human activity also emit methane. To solve this, researchers at the University of Rochester examined Greenland's ice cores and Antarctic data dating before the industrial revolution.
Effect on the weather: Methane, the main component of natural gas, can heat the planet more than 80 times the same amount of carbon dioxide over a period of 20 years.
In case you missed it: Last year, using a special infrared camera, We investigated "super emitter,quot; sites, where large amounts of methane were released from oil wells and other energy facilities instead of being captured.
The iPhone on the deathbed
In a collision of technology and culture, of new and very old habits, we are beginning to photograph our dead again. These images may seem discordant on social networks, but they have a long history. Above, the late Robert Alexander and his sister Kary Manzanares.
For families like Mr. Alexander who choose funerals at home and avoid the services of conventional funeral homes, Photography is a celebration of that choice.
United States-China Relations: China announced that it would revoke the credentials of three Wall Street Journal reporters, after officials opposed what they called a derogatory headline this month in the newspaper's opinion pages: "China is the real sick man in Asia."
Europe and technology: The European Union outlined a plan to restore what officials called "technological sovereignty," hoping to strengthen its digital economy amid concerns that the region is too dependent on foreign companies such as Apple and Huawei.
Pakistan: Officials offered conflicting explanations after 14 people died and hundreds became ill in the southern port city of Karachi. Some said the cause was a gas leak.
Snapshot: Above, people fleeing to Turkey last week from Idlib, the last province controlled by the opposition in Syria. Around 900,000 people, mostly women and children, They have fled their homes since December when the Syrian government has tried to seize the area. "It's like the end of the world," said a relief worker.
The renegade
A new dance called Renegade is suddenly everywhere, from teenagers' phone screens to N.B.A. Stars game. Shira Ovide, a technology reporter, spoke with Taylor Lorenz, a Styles reporter, about a new generation of applications that helped make the dance go viral, and how its 14-year-old creator, Jalaiah Harmon, finally found fame.
Taylor: I heard about Jalaiah Harmon from a friend in the Dubsmash community at Christmas. People had cited her Instagram post, and it was clear that she had created the dance.
No one online knew her full name or identity, and it took weeks to chase her and her family and get in touch directly with her mother. Her mother didn't even realize what Jalaiah had created until I called her to work.
Shira How would you explain these dance performance applications like Dubsmash to a new alien on our planet? (Or, say, a writer whose musical tastes are trapped in ska bands of the early 2000s?)
Taylor: Applications like Dubsmash, TikTok and Funimate allow you to publish videos with music or with special effects. Dance challenges, short choreography pieces of 15 seconds, are very popular in these applications.
Shira How do Jalaiah and his family feel about their online fame now?
Taylor: They are very excited and overwhelmed! Jalaiah was in Chicago this weekend to perform at halftime in the N.B.A. Stars game. He met and collaborated with Charli D’Amelio, a TikTok star who helped popularize the dance. Jalaiah and Charli liked each other immediately. Kim Kardashian posted a video of Jalaiah doing the dance on Instagram. It has been a whirlwind!
Shira Taylor, can you do the renegade? Can you show us
Taylor: I'm so mean in the Forsaken! I'm 30 years old and I don't think my joints can move like this anymore. For anyone interested, Jalaiah posted a slow-motion tutorial on Instagram.
(This conversation has been edited and originally appeared in "Wait…", A Times newsletter on how technology and celebrities are changing our lives.)
