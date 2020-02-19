Your identity and credit will never be the same – Up News Info Detroit

Today, Dr. Oz and Hearst's chief national consumer correspondent, Jeff Rossen, investigate scams from incredible shopping centers! We take a closer look at a new scam called "Juice Jacking,quot; that allows hackers to convert a seemingly convenient charging station into a vehicle to access your phone and extract confidential information as soon as it connects. We also speak with a world-renowned hacker to show you how easy it is for someone to steal your bank account information, credit card numbers and even family photos.

%MINIFYHTMLab7fb83fc629d8697dc16dda47add98911% %MINIFYHTMLab7fb83fc629d8697dc16dda47add98912%

Then, in an exclusive interview, the star of "Saved by the bell,quot;, Lark Voorhies, talks with Dr. Oz about her mental health problems and her reaction to the fact that she is not part of the restart of popular comedies of the 90s .

In addition, the Dish team offers you 99 ways to use a roast chicken that will change your life!

Watch THE DOCTOR. OZ SHOW, Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. in Up News Info 62.