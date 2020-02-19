Young thug was called for confusing Dwyane Wade's daughter, Zaya

%MINIFYHTML7189e1d6e6f2d956b258bab3c064fd8911% %MINIFYHTML7189e1d6e6f2d956b258bab3c064fd8912%

Instagram

The rapper of & # 39; The London & # 39; He is accused of being transphobic after preaching about God's will by commenting on Zaya Wade's gender transition, addressing her as & # 39; son & # 39; of Dwyane instead of & # 39; daughter & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Young thug is the last person who has landed in hot water after commenting Zaya WadeThe gender transition The Atlanta-born star is accused of transphobia after making a mistake Dwyane WadeThe 12 year old daughter

In a tweet published on Tuesday, February 18, the rapper wrote: "All I want to tell dwade are is & # 39; GOD DO NOT MAKE ERRORS & # 39; but hey live your true self." He was addressing Zaya as "son" of Dwyane instead of "daughter", which caused a violent reaction from other users of social networks.

%MINIFYHTML7189e1d6e6f2d956b258bab3c064fd8913% %MINIFYHTML7189e1d6e6f2d956b258bab3c064fd8914%

<br />

%MINIFYHTML7189e1d6e6f2d956b258bab3c064fd8915% %MINIFYHTML7189e1d6e6f2d956b258bab3c064fd8916%

One person wrote: "Transphobia is a great drug. Now you are all pious." Another said to Thug: "How about we don't bully a 12-year-old boy"? Someone else commented: "They really get angry when they read something they disagree with … that is a sign of weakness."

"Adult people really hit someone's son … I applaud the Wade family for letting Zaya live their truth … and I applaud her for having the courage that most adults don't even have," reads another comment. Others urged Thug to delete the tweet.

Possibly, having had enough of taking the heat, Thug has removed the publication of his Twitter account, although he has not apologized for it.

Before Thug, fellow rapper Boosie Badazz also known as Lil Boosie He was criticized after criticizing Dwyane Wade for his transgender daughter. He said in a video message that the former professional basketball player had "gone too far" by letting his teenage son out as a transgender girl.

Boosie believes that Zaya is too young to make such a decision. "That's a man. A 12-year-old boy. At age 12, they don't even know what the next meal will be. They haven't discovered it yet. He may know a woman, anything, at 16 and he falls in love with her. But his cock is gone, how's it going, like, bruh, you're going too far, dawg, "he said in the clip.

"If he is gay, let him be gay," the 37-year-old rapper added. "Don't talk to him like a woman, dawg. He's 12 years old. Dawg. He … is not there yet. He hasn't made his final decisions yet. Don't cut the shit ** go away, Dwyane Wade, bruh. You're fucking "stumbling, dawg. You are stumbling. "

In response to Boosie's comment, Dwyane's wife and Zaya's stepmother later liked the tweet of someone who said: "I want you to keep the lid closed in Boosie's trash on ** Instagram. It stinks here every time someone opens it. "

Meanwhile, Dwyane has shared on "Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen"what he and Gabrielle learned from"Attitude"issued when they contacted them about their daughter's transition." We didn't have much information and we communicated with pronouns. We wanted to make sure we were not wrong. So we communicate with the pronouns to say the right thing to our daughter, "said the retired athlete on Tuesday, February 18.

<br />

He added: "She identified herself as a young woman and we wanted to make sure we had all the correct pronouns. We wanted to make sure we understood all the language correctly. So we communicated to make sure we had all the information we needed because we are also learning in this process. ".