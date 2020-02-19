Young Thug talks about Zaya Wade!

%MINIFYHTML1f4f60bf73bcb2b4ec330e45ca9575a811% %MINIFYHTML1f4f60bf73bcb2b4ec330e45ca9575a812%

Last week, Dwyane Wade paid a visit to the Ellen DeGeneres Show, and while on the show she revealed that her 12-year-old son will now be called Zaya Wade, and mentioned that Zaya prefers to be referred to as her / her.

Many people have influenced his decision as a father to support his son's decision. Some celebrities have shown their support, and others have expressed that they disagree with their decision.

One of the last celebrities to insert their opinion in the conversation is Young Thug. On Tuesday, he took Twitter Tweet a simple message about the whole situation. He said: "All I want to say to Dwade's son is,quot; GOD DON'T MAKE ERRORS ", but hey, live your true self."

Like us previously Bossie Badazz was reportedly another celebrity who talked about the situation, and was not restrained when she shared her thoughts about Dwayne Wade's decision to support her son.

As you can imagine, this has caused many people on social networks to react to their comments.

During an appearance in Good Morning America, Dwyane talked about learning Zaya's gender identity. He said: “Zaya at first knew two things. She knew heterosexual and knew homosexual, but Zaya began to investigate further. "She was the one who sat with us as a family and said I don't think she's gay." She said ‘I identify as a lady. I think I'm a straight trans because I still like children. "

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94