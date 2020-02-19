YOU. He is left with the red face of shame in a viral video in front of wife Tiny Harris while being educated by this powerful couple about cheating and humiliating their family

The world is fully aware of all the drama that T.I. and his wife and singer, Tiny Harris, have gone through the years.

The cheater drama between the powerful couple led Tiny to file for divorce. Despite the humiliations and public disputes, Tiny and her spouse found a way to remain married.

Recently, T.I. invited another well-known couple, Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker to their podcast, Expeditiouslyand they had an honest conversation about marital problems, infidelities and more.

See this post on Instagram #SuperWomanSunday I cannot begin to imagine what it is to be a mother, to give life with my own being, to nourish myself and to connect with my children in the most intense physiological and emotionally intimate way. All I know is that you've been doing it for 14 years. And in addition to raising two extraordinary, compassionate and confident humans, you have dealt with a husband, a business and a foundation, and have sailed a successful career in an industry sometimes brutal and always demanding. And you did everything without losing your mind completely, with integrity and grace, and with lots of HOTNESS SL and SLAYAGE 💃🏾 all the time. I am amazed at your strength 💪🏾, inspired by your light ☀️ and humiliated by your love ❤️. Happy Mother's Day @nicoleariparker #SuperWoman 💯 #MomGOAT 🐐 #RaisingTwoHumansAintEasy 👀 #IlostAllMyHair Trying 🆘 #AlwaysViolentlyExhausted 😫 A post shared by Boris Kodjoe (@boriskodjoe) in May 12, 2019 at 6:37 p.m. PDT

YOU. He said: “One thing I can say, speaking of a married couple who has not been so good at keeping their problems at home, how do they make it seem so easy and how do you seem so perfect? They are the eyes of the cat. It's the damn cat eyes. "

Boris replied: "I always say that life is not easy, but it is simple. And what I mean is that I say that to my children all the time. If you make some right decisions, life can be simple. Challenges can arise that you can't control, which is not an easy part. But if you have a solid constitution of values ​​and principles, you can overcome those challenges. And in a relationship, I think it's the same. When you're willing to give the other person the space to make a mistake because we are all human. You have to be willing to give your partner the chance of real f * ck up and not run through the hills. But to endure, grow through the process, with your partner, as well as individually, and you will leave the other side as a better human. ”

YOU. He confessed to shaming his wife: "I think that's how she became such a good human because I screwed up so much."

Tiny added: “But mine is, how you keep it where it stays inside, stays in the house. I haven't heard anything about them. "

Boris made it clear that he was hiding something: "I don't think there is a lot of significant dirt, but we also respect each other enough that I never wanted to embarrass myself, the children or anyone else."

YOU. He replied: "That is very sweet. You are making us all look bad. Boris concluded with:" Well, you asked me a question. What do you want me to do, lie?

YOU. He admitted: "(Jokingly) The show's over, man!" Tiny said, "Laughs. That's a good man."

Many, who have heard the interview, said that Tiny should run away from T.I.P. and his wandering eyes and hands.

One person replied: "Well … you don't have to cheat. This basically says:" How can I be a celebrity and cheat without the public discovering or judging me? "Answer: Don't cheat, or the public will will know ".

This sponsor declared: "I don't understand why you get married if you want to cheat and be with other women? Just be single, brother. Without respect for your wife or children, he continues to embarrass you 😭"

This social media user said: “I agree, she could also leave. But, he is the one who clearly expresses interest in cheating and being with other women, so I don't understand why he wants to stay married and then ask him for advice on how not to get caught, like … that makes no sense. "

YOU. He has made some controversial decisions.



